'He's a horse of a lifetime for us' - Charlie Hills pays tribute as dual Group 1 winner Khaadem is retired

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Charlie Hills described Khaadem as a "horse of a lifetime" after announcing the retirement of his dual Group 1-winning star following his run at Royal Ascot last month.

The ten-year-old, who amassed prize-money of more than £2.1 million across 47 starts, became the first horse since Right Boy in 1959 to register back-to-back victories in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes when winning at the royal meeting in 2024.

Owned by Fitri Hay, Khaadem won ten times in a career that started with a third-place finish at Newmarket in June 2018, and Lambourn trainer Hills has hailed the son of Dark Angel's consistency.

He said: "A decision was made after Royal Ascot. He pulled up fine, and he's as sound as a pound, but there's only so long you can keep racing for. He's been a cracking horse, and probably a horse of a lifetime for us.

"He's been consistently running at the top level for so many years, and he won an incredible amount of prize-money as well as travelling the world. He had his quirks at times, but he loved fast ground."

Charlie Hills after Khaadem's first Royal Ascot triumph Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Hills has been responsible for several top horses throughout his career, but he believes Khaadem, also a two-time winner at Glorious Goodwood in the 2019 Stewards' Cup and the King George Qatar Stakes in 2022, sits alongside the best he has trained.

He said: "He's right up there. Muhaarar, Chriselliam and Battaash were all pretty special, but Khaadem was too and he's probably won more prize-money than any of them. It was amazing for him to do what he did at Ascot, at his age and at that level."

Khaadem, whose last victory came in the Grade 2 Woodford Stakes at Keeneland in October, ended his career when 14th in last month's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Hills added: "He's very sound, and he got sounder as he got older. In his early days, he had foot problems, but the farriers did a fantastic job with him and he grew out of them. He was great with the kids growing up, and having him around the place all the time was fantastic."

Read these next:

'I've been privileged to do a job I've loved for so many years' - Joe Fanning announces his retirement from race-riding

'I'm thinking this might be it for me in the sport' - owner considers quitting after horse mistakenly withdrawn at Lingfield

British racecourse attendance down in first half of 2026 - but average crowd rises as cancelled fixtures take toll

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.