Haydock cancels July fixtures and plans for August resumption after investigation into hole in outer course

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Haydock has cancelled its remaining two fixtures this month to allow time to carry out repair works after racing was abandoned in May due to a hole in the outer track.

The Jockey Club confirmed that Haydock plans to resume racing on August 7 but that its fixture scheduled for July 18 will now take place at Nottingham on the same date. The Madness concert scheduled to take place after racing will go ahead at Haydock, while plans for the rescheduling of its July 17 fixture will be announced in due course.

Haydock has already had to cancel a number of racedays to allow for further investigation into a hole that emerged in the home straight at its May 23 meeting. Racing on the outer round course was abandoned after Friendly Soul stepped in a hole around two and a half furlongs from the finish and sprint races moved to the inner course.

Officials inspect the infamous Haydock hole

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "While it is disappointing to cancel our fixtures in July, we're confident this is the right decision to allow us to work with the relevant experts to complete further investigations and carry out the recommended repair to the outer track.

“Our investigations have narrowed down the cause of the issue to a fissure associated with historic mining activity in the area and that elements of a previous repair deteriorated, which created a pocket of instability beneath the turf and led to the hole that appeared in May.

“Working with independent structural engineers and experts in this field, we have traced the fissure and will replace the previous repair with a more robust and durable solution. This will involve using a membrane and repair technique utilising modern materials and layers of material found in the natural makeup of the land.”

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