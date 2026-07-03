'His support over many years meant a great deal' - Richard Hannon pays tribute to longstanding owner Peter Waney following his death at 80

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Richard Hannon has paid tribute to one of his yard's longest-standing owners following the death of Peter Waney at the age of 80.

Ragtrader turned financier turned restaurateur, Waney owned racehorses since the start of the millennium and enjoyed Group-race success with the Richard Hannon snr-trained Redback in 2001 and 2002.

Away from the Hannon yard, the Karachi-born millionaire went close to Group 1 success when Go Bears Go, trained by David Loughnane and owned in partnership with Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing, finished third in the 2021 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Waney was also the joint-owner of Persian Rock, who became Joorabchian's first winner when scoring at Windsor in 2004.

"Peter was a longstanding owner at our yard and had many horses with us over the years, including Redback, Xtrasensory and Cap Ferrat, all of whom provided him with many wonderful memories and enjoyable days at the races," said Hannon.

"A great supporter of racing, Peter also took immense pleasure in following the successes of horses such as Go Bears Go and Mark Of Zorro. He was also delighted to see his final runner, Jaijai, racing under Waney Racing, win at Goodwood in June, providing one last memorable success for him to celebrate."

Away from the racecourse and in partnership with his brother and fellow racehorse owner Arjun, Waney founded Japanese hotspots Zuma and Roka in London and the Peruvian restaurant Coya.

Redback: a Group-race winner for Peter Waney in 2001 and 2002

From Miami to Hong Kong, their joint ventures spanned the globe. They turned the famous French establishment La Petite Maison in Nice into a successful franchise and opened Oblix in the Shard.

As well as being successful entrepreneurs, the brothers were notable philanthropists. They founded the Savitri Waney Charitable Trust in 2001, named in memory of their mother, which focuses on funding global healthcare, poverty alleviation, and community development.

"Peter was a true gentleman whose kindness, loyalty and enthusiasm for the sport made him a pleasure to know," said Hannon. "He was a valued friend, and his support over many years meant a great deal to us all. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with his family and friends at this difficult time."