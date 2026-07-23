Group 1-winning syndicate barred from running horses in Britain amid allegations of unpaid prize-money

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A Group 1-winning syndicate have been barred from running horses in Britain after multiple allegations were made against them, including not paying their members thousands of pounds in prize-money winnings.

Deva Racing, which is headed by director Ryan Tongue, are also alleged to have oversold shares in horses and have unpaid training fees.

One of the key horses the allegations revolve around is their former flagbearer Imperial Emperor .

Trained by Bhupat Seemar in Dubai, Imperial Emperor has earned nearly £1.5 million in career prize-money. His wins include the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan in January, while the six-year-old finished fourth in the Dubai World Cup in March, for which the purse was more than £400,000.

One of his syndicate members, Tom Walton, has alleged that the money he earned for his Dubai World Cup effort has not been paid.

Ryan Tongue: director of Deva Racing

He told the Nick Luck Daily podcast: "He's won millions in prize-money and we were all given a statement of account two or three months back, telling us what we were owed, which was just short of £30,000 each per five per cent share.

"Ryan was given a deadline by the BHA to pay us by July 8. That date came and we got an email from him that morning, which said he's going to use his best endeavours to pay us in 60 days. The money still hasn't come and essentially we're in radio silence. The belief is the money has gone and we're never going to get paid."

A BHA statement said: "We can confirm that the BHA has put a stop on entries and declarations being made for Deva Racing Syndicate horses trained in Britain. We encourage any concerned syndicate members to contact the BHA on intel@britishhorseracing.com.

"We will be making no further comment regarding this matter at this time."

Walton also alleged Tongue entered Imperial Emperor into sales hosted by Tattersalls Online and the Emirates Racing Authority without the syndicate members' consent.

Imperial Emperor triumphs for British syndicate Deva Racing in the Al Maktoum Challenge Credit: Dubai Racing Club

He said that he and other members have since purchased Imperial Emperor privately and that he will remain in training with Seemar.

Walton alleged on the podcast that Tongue owed "significant amounts of money" to various trainers. He also said that Deva Racing had sold shares in Imperial Emperor up to 130 per cent, rather than 100 per cent.

On their website, the trainers Deva Racing state they have horses with include James Owen, Ian Williams, Hugo Palmer and Olly Murphy, along with Wesley Ward in the US.

Tongue has been approached for comment by the Racing Post.

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