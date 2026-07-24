Green light for Beverley to resume racing following ground drama

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Beverley and Musselburgh have confirmed their next racedays will go ahead as planned after issues forced disruption to their previous meetings.

Beverley's evening fixture on Monday was cut short after a two-to-three-inch deep area of loose turf was discovered on the back straight, affecting races over 7f and further.

Speaking on Friday, clerk of the course John Morley said remedial work was almost complete and Tuesday's meeting would proceed as scheduled.

The damage occurred when runners leaving the stalls lifted a patch of shallow-rooted turf, creating a small area of instability that jockeys did not feel comfortable riding over.

In the affected area, a four-metre-wide strip, 150mm deep, across the width of the course at the 7f start has been filled with equestrian fibresand. The 7f start has also been moved forward 20 yards.

Beverley: circled area shows where loose turf emerged on racing line Credit: Racing TV

Morley said: "The remedial works are almost complete. We're just waiting on one delivery of sand to the track and then it is an hour's work just topping it up, and we're good to go.

"It was an incident related just to that area with the small patch of shallow-rooting."

Musselburgh's meeting on Tuesday was cancelled because of a fault with the irrigation system, which limited how much watering could be carried out.

With the recent dry weather, the track was unable to apply its usual 15mm of water a day to maintain safe ground conditions and was restricted to 3-4mm.

However, clerk of the course Rory Innes confirmed the irrigation system was working again and that the meeting on July 31 would go ahead as planned.

Innes said: "The technical fault with the irrigation system has been repaired and we are back watering again. The ground is good to firm and there's a little bit of rain forecast too, but we're back on track for the next meeting."

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