From a heart attack on the gallops to back riding a winner - the Newmarket legend still going strong

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We take a break from the tour of Newmarket’s historic yards we’ve been undertaking in this newsletter to bring you a former jockey who has plenty in common with many of the town’s stables – a rich past and still going strong.

Gary Bardwell , champion apprentice in 1987 and 1988, is working full time with John and Thady Gosden at the age of 58 and wouldn’t have it any other way.

The 58-year-old Londoner joined the Gosdens two years ago after a 20-year spell with Godolphin in various roles and, just as he did when he first joined Mick Ryan in 1985, he rides out three lots each day, looks after his horses and takes them racing.

Gary Bardwell riding out at Newmarket Credit: David Milnes

He also can’t shake off the infamous nickname given to him by Ryan all those years ago.

“In those days you had big muck sacks which you had to carry on your back and he said I looked like an ant,” explains Bardwell. “If I wasn’t riding winners I got angry, so I was The Angry Ant. It's amazing it has stuck over all these years. It should have been The Hungry Ant really as I eat and eat and never put a pound on.”

Gary Bardwell: champion apprentice in 1987 and 1988 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

As a top lightweight back in the day, Bardwell won many big handicaps, including two Chester Cups, although it could have been three.

He explains: “My agent Shippy Ellis said he had four rides for me at Salisbury, including a favourite, or a 50-1 chance, Old Hubert, in the Chester Cup. So I went to Salisbury and never rode a winner while Taffy Thomas rode Old Hubert and won by ten lengths. That was one of my biggest regrets.”

As time went on, the weights kept going up which meant opportunities for lightweights such as Bardwell went down.

He says: “Some days I wasn’t getting any rides, some days a couple, and as I wasn’t getting paid for riding out it wasn’t worth it any more, so I packed up in 2003. I then went to Godolphin pre-training, where I worked for 15 years, and then Saeed bin Suroor.

Gary Bardwell riding at Brighton in 2000 Credit: Getty Images

Then came the Gosdens, although not before a disaster on the gallops nearly scuppered things.

“It was just before Easter two years ago,” he recalls. “I’d left Godolphin and was about to join the Gosdens and was just cantering a horse for my friend Conrad Allen. As I pulled up, I found I was suddenly out of breath and all I could see was stars. I fell off but thankfully Darryll Holland, who happened to be there, picked me up and a Heath man called an ambulance. They put an ECG on me and rushed me to Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. I went straight into surgery and they put a stent in my heart.”

Thankfully, Bardwell was soon back in A1 condition, as he showed when winning the Leger Legends charity race at Doncaster last September. He’s now looking forward to riding in it for the 15th time this autumn.

“I won it for Godolphin in 2021 and then last year I didn’t even know I was riding in it until two weeks before because of my medical.

Gary Bardwell riding Natural Colour (blue) to win the 2021 Leger Legends charity race at Doncaster Credit: Getty Images

“Jimmy Quinn got me the ride on Shazani, who he didn’t want to ride as he looked useless on paper. In the few weeks before the race, Jimmy and Franny Norton kept ringing, telling me it was a runaway.

“It got so bad that when I went to get my stuff out of the car to change for the race I felt like starting the engine and going home. Thankfully I didn’t and when I went into the weighing room the boys told me they had been winding me up, so I relaxed a little bit.”

Bardwell later ignored instructions on his mount, which was a sprinter running in a mile race, to good effect.

He says: “The trainer Roy Bowring rang me before the race and told me to hold him up as he wouldn't get a mile in a horsebox. However, he jumped well so I let him bowl and kept wondering where the others were.”

Fingers crossed The Angry Ant has reason to be happy again back there in September.

Newmarket nap

Tawakal

2.52 Nottingham

The son of Starspangledbanner has been showing up well in his work on the watered gallop since joining the Crisfords from the Tattersalls Ireland Breeze Ups.

Tawakal 14:52 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

From The Heartlands will be back next Thursday. can get ready for the weekend action with Friday's email, Weekend Wagers, which will be sent at 6pm.

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