'Extra special' success ends Julie Camacho's losing run with 28-1 shock

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All Good provided an all-round special result for Julie Camacho's team when giving the yard a welcome shock win in the 6f fillies' novice contest.

The three-year-old was down the field on her first two starts as a juvenile, but put them and a 293-day layoff behind her with a 28-1 surprise by a short head under Tom Kiely-Marshall.

All Good, who is also owned by the trainer, was the first winner bred by Camacho's husband and assistant trainer, Steve Brown.

He said: "It was a little bit of a surprise, as I thought she was coming into the race a gallop short, but she'd strengthened up nicely since we saw her as a two-year-old.

"I always say to any owner that you always feel a bit more emotional when you've bred them and you've seen them grow up from being a young one. It's extra special."

All Good took Camacho off the cold list, ending a 25-runner losing streak.

Brown said: "The weather's very frustrating and Ripon did a great job in difficult conditions. The brakes are on with the majority of the horses. About half of the stable is waiting for some rain."

Terrific Tinkler

Lord Roxby kicked off a 16-minute across-the-card double for trainer Nigel Tinkler in the 6f handicap.

Tinkler also struck in Nottingham's 5f handicap with Sargeant Mayer .

Dawn hat-trick

Poet's Dawn rolled back the years again when completing a hat-trick in the 1m2f handicap.

The 11-year-old made it four course-and-distance wins with his narrow triumph.

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