England star celebrates early win as his filly scores at Newmarket ahead of crunch Norway quarter-final

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A potentially strong omen for England's rising World Cup hopes arrived in style at the July meeting on Thursday when Scommessa Sicura, part-owned by England footballer Reece James, won for the first time.

The Chelsea player, 26, has been sidelined through injury since England's goalless draw with Ghana on June 23, but his filly – whose name translates from Italian as 'safe bet' – provided a timely boost ahead of Saturday's crucial quarter-final tie against Norway.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the two-year-old had finished runner-up on her first three starts and got off the mark when making virtually all under Oisin Murphy to win by a length in the 7f fillies' maiden. James will be hoping her starting price of 2-1 might be a pointer towards the final score in the huge clash with Norway.

Scommessa Sicura wins at Newmarket under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Balding said: "She's deserved that after a few unlucky defeats."

Rumours have been circulating that James could be fit to return for the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with kick-off at 10pm BST.

Reece James: England and Chelsea star enjoyed a winner at Newmarket on Thursday Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

James owns the talented youngster, bought for 100,000gns as a yearling, with Opulence Thoroughbreds, whose racing manager Edward Brown felt she showed a lot of class in victory.

He said: "She's been a tad unlucky but she's run with credit on her first three starts, where she's bumped into some nice horses.

"When we came here we knew we had the experience, which is why we decided to race prominently with her and she's shown a lot of class today. I think she'll continue to progress and she looks a lovely type."

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