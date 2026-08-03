Eight lost fixtures, a protracted investigation and significant repairs - racing to return to Haydock on Friday

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Haydock officials are hoping business returns to normal this week after the course's prolonged closure, following the discovery of a hole on the outer track during its Temple Stakes fixture in May.

No racing has taken place during the lucrative summer period, with the track losing eight fixtures after protracted investigations were required to identify the problem and repair it.

Initial suggestions of a drainage issue proved wide of the mark, with investigations revealing the cause to be a fissure associated with historic mining activity in the area.

The issue was identifies as a fissure associated with historic mining activity in the area

With the work completed to an acceptable level, Haydock has received the all-clear from the BHA to resume racing on its unaffected inner course at its fixtures on Friday and Saturday.

Clerk of the course Daniel Cooper said: "Essentially, the problem was a fissure, which is a small crack in the sub-surface of the soil at bedrock level, well below the track itself.

"There's not necessarily a mine below the hole, it's just the general area has mining heritage and the ground has moved over time because of that. It was quite small in nature but what we found required quite a lengthy consultation with experts."

The excavated site on the outer course reached nearly the size of an Olympic swimming pool and made it unsafe for racing to take place on the inner track.

As well as being given time to carry out the work, Haydock officials have put measures in place to avoid related problems with the track.

The excavated site on the outer course reached nearly the size of an Olympic swimming pool

"With the BHA's endorsement, we've introduced an advanced maintenance plan to prevent and minimise the risk of this happening again," said Cooper. "We conducted a ground penetration radar survey and while it did not highlight any hazards, it has given us areas to keep an eye on.

"We'll look to stage a minimum of two formal inspections a year with the use of technology we've not used before and we'll be able to identify any changes on a day-to-day basis in the meantime."

The Jockey Club would not reveal how much of a financial hit it has taken because of the problem, but Cooper said: "It's fair to say we've taken on a hefty bill on this and the biggest thing is that the cost of the abandonments has been quite high and will take time to recover from.

"It's very good that we're part of the Jockey Club structure and have been afforded the time to deal with this in a satisfactory way."

Part of the outer track still needs to be returned to turf

Part of the outer track still needs to be returned to turf and it is not scheduled to be raced on until April next year. The jumps track, which is on the inside of the Flat course, has not been affected.

With the rest of the Flat season being staged on the inner course, racing returns with some restrictions.

Cooper said: "We're managing the number of races, so there will be very few divisions, and we've reduced the maximum field size of a handful of races. We've reduced the track width of various fixtures, which we can then vary, and we're going to have a minor change to the stalls positions. With the three-week growth gap in between fixtures as well, I'm confident we'll be okay."

Cooper is pleased with entries made for the return on Friday evening and Saturday's fixture featuring the Group 3 Betway Rose of Lancaster Stakes, which has attracted the likes of Sallaal and Convergent.

"I'm delighted to be back racing," he said. "We've tried to be transparent and we need our routine back. We had 108 entries last year on the Friday and there are 105 this time, while Saturday looks strong, with the notable names you'd hope to see among the entries.

"In terms of ticket sales, we're tracking above our targets for August and the Sprint Cup, so it looks like the local public wants to come back."

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