Dual Doncaster Cup winner Sweet William has been retired

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Sweet William has been retired after a career which yielded seven victories, including back-to-back Doncaster Cup wins in 2024 and 2025.

Owned by Normandie Stud, the son of Sea The Stars established himself as one of Britain's leading stayers and was remarkably consistent, finishing outside the first three only once in his career for trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Although a Royal Ascot winner eluded him, he ran in the Gold Cup on three occasions, with his best effort coming when third behind Kyprios in 2024.

Sweet William made three starts this season, winning the Sagaro Stakes before finishing a neck second to Dubai Future in the Henry II Stakes. He signed off with a third-place finish behind Scandinavia in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, where the winner narrowly denied Trawlerman in a thrilling finish.

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