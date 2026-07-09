Derby runner-up Maltese Cross primed for another crack at Group 1 level - but O’Brien family contenders lie in wait

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Derby runner-up Maltese Cross is to give his Group 1 credentials a further test in the Cygames Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Tuesday.

The son of Sea The Stars went close to giving trainer William Haggas a second win in the Epsom Classic, 30 years on from his success with Shaamit, when chasing home Christmas Day.

Maltese Cross had won his three previous races, notably the Listed Lingfield Derby Trial.

Haggas said: "We've always had the Grand Prix de Paris in mind for Maltese Cross since Epsom and it looks the right spot for him. It will be a tough race, as you would expect for a Group 1 with international runners."

Maltese Cross will be encountering different ground in Paris, where they are experiencing a heatwave similar to the one in Britain – it was soft when he finished two and three-quarter lengths behind Christmas Day at Epsom last month.

Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan) wins the Derby from Maltese Cross Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Maltese Cross, who races for film producer George Waud, had handled good to firm ground when accounting for Bay Of Brilliance at Lingfield in May.

Haggas said: "He showed he could handle ease in the ground at Epsom, but he's versatile in that regard and it will probably be on the quick side on Tuesday."

He highlighted a couple of O'Brien family contenders as dangers, and said: "It looks a strong field, with two Royal Ascot winners in there – Aidan's Causeway, who won the King Edward VII Stakes, and Joseph's Limestone, who won the Queen's Vase."

The last British-trained horse to win the mile-and-a-half contest was Hurricane Lane in 2021, when Haggas saddled the third home, Alenquer.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday

An Ascot Gold Cup contender emerges, exciting Ballydoyle juveniles have their form franked and a well-handicapped royal runner

Harry Wilson nailed two winners including an 11-2 shot last time - find out his tips for the opening day of Newmarket's July meeting

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.