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Constitution River joins Bow Echo at top of Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings after Eclipse triumph
Constitution River's Eclipse triumph means the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has drawn level with Bow Echo at the top of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings.
The son of Wootton Bassett followed up his Prix du Jockey Club success with an assured victory over fellow three-year-olds A Boy Named Susie and Hawk Mountain at Sandown to move on to 80 points alongside the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner.
Coolmore dominate the top four in that category with Derby winner Christmas Day (76) and Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Gstaad (72) following the leading pair, while the Fozzy Stack-trained Thesecretadversary, who backed up his Jersey Stakes win with a Group 1 victory in the Prix Jean Prat, is next on 48.
The 1,000 Guineas winner True Love (96) continues to lead both the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly and Cartier Horse of the Year standings after finishing second to Thesecretadversary at Deauville, while Precise, runner-up in the Falmouth Stakes at the July festival, remains second to True Love in both categories.
Diamond Necklace and Venetian Sun are tied on 64 points in joint-third in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings, while the latter continues to head the Cartier Sprinter division despite her runner-up effort to Comanche Brave (51) in the July Cup. The Newmarket winner is second in the sprint standings.
There is also a four-way tie for second in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings, with Bow Echo, Constitution River, Ombudsman and Precise all on 80 points behind True Love.
Calandagan (56) is the biggest mover in the Cartier Older Horse standings after storming to victory in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, although Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Ombudsman (80) retains top spot. The Godolphin five-year-old remains on course for a blockbuster clash with Constitution River in York's Juddmonte International next month.
Gold Cup winner Scandinavia (56) continues to lead the Cartier Stayer division and looks set for a rematch with runner-up Trawlerman (24) in the Goodwood Cup this month.
Cartier Horse of the Year
96 True Love
80 Bow Echo
80 Constitution River
80 Ombudsman
80 Precise
76 Christmas Day
76 Daryz
72 Gstaad
64 Diamond Necklace
64 Venetian Sun
Cartier Older Horse
80 Ombudsman
76 Daryz
56 Bay City Roller
56 Calandagan
56 Ten Bob Tony
52 Opera Ballo
Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt
80 Bow Echo
80 Constitution River
76 Christmas Day
72 Gstaad
48 Thesecretadversary
Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly
96 True Love
80 Precise
64 Diamond Necklace
64 Venetian Sun
56 Thundering On
Cartier Sprinter
64 Venetian Sun
51 Comanche Brave
32 Almeraq
32 Mission Central
24 Night Raider
24 Rayevka
24 Satono Reve
Cartier Stayer
56 Scandinavia
42 Caballo De Mar
24 Sweet William
24 Trawlerman
17 Al Nayyir
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