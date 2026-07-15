Constitution River joins Bow Echo at top of Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings after Eclipse triumph

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Constitution River's Eclipse triumph means the Aidan O'Brien-trained colt has drawn level with Bow Echo at the top of the Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt standings.

The son of Wootton Bassett followed up his Prix du Jockey Club success with an assured victory over fellow three-year-olds A Boy Named Susie and Hawk Mountain at Sandown to move on to 80 points alongside the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner.

Coolmore dominate the top four in that category with Derby winner Christmas Day (76) and Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer Gstaad (72) following the leading pair, while the Fozzy Stack-trained Thesecretadversary, who backed up his Jersey Stakes win with a Group 1 victory in the Prix Jean Prat, is next on 48.

The 1,000 Guineas winner True Love (96) continues to lead both the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly and Cartier Horse of the Year standings after finishing second to Thesecretadversary at Deauville, while Precise, runner-up in the Falmouth Stakes at the July festival, remains second to True Love in both categories.

Comanche Brave (centre) beats Venetian Sun in Saturday's July Cup Credit: Getty Images

Diamond Necklace and Venetian Sun are tied on 64 points in joint-third in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly standings, while the latter continues to head the Cartier Sprinter division despite her runner-up effort to Comanche Brave (51) in the July Cup. The Newmarket winner is second in the sprint standings.

There is also a four-way tie for second in the Cartier Horse of the Year standings, with Bow Echo, Constitution River, Ombudsman and Precise all on 80 points behind True Love.

Calandagan (56) is the biggest mover in the Cartier Older Horse standings after storming to victory in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, although Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Ombudsman (80) retains top spot. The Godolphin five-year-old remains on course for a blockbuster clash with Constitution River in York's Juddmonte International next month.

Gold Cup winner Scandinavia (56) continues to lead the Cartier Stayer division and looks set for a rematch with runner-up Trawlerman (24) in the Goodwood Cup this month.

Cartier Horse of the Year

96 True Love

80 Bow Echo

80 Constitution River

80 Ombudsman

80 Precise

76 Christmas Day

76 Daryz

72 Gstaad

64 Diamond Necklace

64 Venetian Sun



Cartier Older Horse

80 Ombudsman

76 Daryz

56 Bay City Roller

56 Calandagan

56 Ten Bob Tony

52 Opera Ballo

Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt

80 Bow Echo

80 Constitution River

76 Christmas Day

72 Gstaad

48 Thesecretadversary



Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly

96 True Love

80 Precise

64 Diamond Necklace

64 Venetian Sun

56 Thundering On



Cartier Sprinter

64 Venetian Sun

51 Comanche Brave

32 Almeraq

32 Mission Central

24 Night Raider

24 Rayevka

24 Satono Reve



Cartier Stayer

56 Scandinavia

42 Caballo De Mar

24 Sweet William

24 Trawlerman

17 Al Nayyir

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