Cieren Fallon banned for four days after incident that led to weighing room argument with fellow jockey

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Cieren Fallon was handed a four-day ban by the Doncaster stewards following a "verbal altercation" with fellow rider Connor Planas in the weighing room after the opening race on Thursday's card.

The two riders, two valets and a BHA official who reported the incident were interviewed and, having heard from all parties, the stewards noted the explanations given.

A further inquiry was then held into an incident that occurred while being pulled-up after the line in the Champagne Trial involving the two jockeys, with Fallon aboard Bulletsnap, who finished fourth for William Haggas, and Planas, who partnered the Charlie Appleby-trained winner Quest For Stars.

Fallon was suspended for four days under Rule (J)20, as he knowingly allowed his mount to move laterally right-handed for a sustained period, which resulted in Quest For Stars moving across the track towards the outside rail, despite receiving several calls from Planas, who was in close proximity on his outside.

Quest For Stars was an 18-1 shot for Godolphin and upstaged Ottoman Chief, who was bought for 2.2 million guineas as a yearling last autumn but finished fifth as the 15-8 favourite behind his stablemate.

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