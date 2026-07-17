Chester to 'address perceived bias' with new draw-related bonus in five-furlong sprints

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Connections of horses drawn high in five-furlong sprints at Chester will soon have an extra incentive to run their horses as the course will introduce a new bonus scheme to combat positional bias this month.

The new trial will make its debut at the track's July 25 meeting, with racecourse officials hoping the move will "help create a more equitable and competitive environment while encouraging horses to remain in races following declarations".

It means the winning owner, trainer, jockey and stable will receive a bonus corresponding to their draw from stall 1-15. For example, as well as their share of the regular prize-money, a horse drawn in stall nine would receive an additional nine per cent of the winner's prize and a horse drawn ten an additional ten per cent.

Chester hopes new bonus will 'address perceived bias' Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Both of the 5f events on July 25 are worth £15,000, with a winning prize of £7,731, meaning if the horse drawn in stall ten were to win they would accrue a further £773.10 in their draw-related bonus. The payments will be based on original draw position at declaration stage, regardless of changes caused by non-runners.

"The draw in our sprint races is a topic which is regularly discussed at Chester," said Patrick Chesters, racing director at Chester Race Company. "While the uniqueness of our track is part of what makes racing here so compelling and lots of winners do come from high draws, we've been exploring ways to provide additional incentives for owners and trainers while addressing the perceived bias.

"This is a never-seen-before trial, one we hope will be viewed as a positive and progressive step as we seek practical solutions that benefit participants and encourage horses to remain in races after declarations. The reaction so far from owners and trainers has been very positive and we’re glad to have the support of the BHA. We’re looking forward to seeing how the trial goes at our midsummer meeting later this month."

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