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Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings
Bow Echo has surged into pole position to be crowned Cartier Horse of the Year following his epic win in last week's Sussex Stakes.
The George Boughey-trained star maintained his unbeaten record and emulated Frankel when completing the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble with a thrilling half-length success over old rival Gstaad.
Bow Echo's Glorious Goodwood triumph saw him hit the top of the Horse of the Year standings with 128 points. Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad, who has now finished runner-up to Bow Echo three times, is one of four Aidan O'Brien-trained horses on 96 points in second place.
Diamond Necklace is on that figure after she maintained her perfect record in the Nassau Stakes, with stablemates Precise and True Love also on 96 points. The trio top the standings in the Three-Year-Old Filly division.
Scandinavia strengthened his grip on the Cartier Stayer standings after his second Goodwood Cup success last week, following on from his Gold Cup win in June.
His eight-and-a-half-length triumph over Trawlerman saw his points tally increase to 88 – 46 clear of nearest challenger Caballo De Mar.
Blue Bolt joined Calandagan and Ombudsman at the top of the Cartier Older Horse standings following her Prix Rothschild victory at the weekend.
It was her second Group 1 win within the space of a month, following her Falmouth Stakes success, and it took her to 80 points.
Winners of the Cartier Racing Awards are worked out via points earned by horses in Pattern races (30 per cent), alongside the opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and public votes (35 per cent).
The awards will be presented on November 18 at the Dorchester Hotel in London.
Cartier Racing Awards 2026 standings
Horse of the Year
128 Bow Echo
96 Gstaad
96 Diamond Necklace
96 Precise
96 True Love
88 Scandinavia
80 Blue Bolt
80 Calandagan
80 Ombudsman
80 Constitution River
Older Horse
80 Blue Bolt
80 Calandagan
80 Ombudsman
76 Daryz
64 Kalpana
64 Opera Ballo
Three-Year-Old Colt
128 Bow Echo
96 Gstaad
80 Constitution River
76 Christmas Day
56 Maltese Cross
Three-Year-Old Filly
96 Diamond Necklace
96 Precise
96 True Love
64 Venetian Sun
56 Thundering On
Sprinter
64 Venetian Sun
51 Comanche Brave
32 Almeraq
32 Mission Central
29 Cover Up
Stayer
88 Scandinavia
42 Caballo De Mar
40 Trawlerman
28 Sons And Lovers
24 Sweet William
24 Rahiebb
24 Santorini Star
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