Bow Echo's stunning Sussex Stakes triumph sees him surge to the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year standings

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Bow Echo has surged into pole position to be crowned Cartier Horse of the Year following his epic win in last week's Sussex Stakes.

The George Boughey-trained star maintained his unbeaten record and emulated Frankel when completing the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble with a thrilling half-length success over old rival Gstaad.

Bow Echo's Glorious Goodwood triumph saw him hit the top of the Horse of the Year standings with 128 points. Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Gstaad , who has now finished runner-up to Bow Echo three times, is one of four Aidan O'Brien-trained horses on 96 points in second place.

Diamond Necklace is on that figure after she maintained her perfect record in the Nassau Stakes, with stablemates Precise and True Love also on 96 points. The trio top the standings in the Three-Year-Old Filly division.

Scandinavia strengthened his grip on the Cartier Stayer standings after his second Goodwood Cup success last week, following on from his Gold Cup win in June.

His eight-and-a-half-length triumph over Trawlerman saw his points tally increase to 88 – 46 clear of nearest challenger Caballo De Mar.

Blue Bolt joined Calandagan and Ombudsman at the top of the Cartier Older Horse standings following her Prix Rothschild victory at the weekend.

It was her second Group 1 win within the space of a month, following her Falmouth Stakes success, and it took her to 80 points.

Winners of the Cartier Racing Awards are worked out via points earned by horses in Pattern races (30 per cent), alongside the opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and public votes (35 per cent).

The awards will be presented on November 18 at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

Cartier Racing Awards 2026 standings

Horse of the Year

128 Bow Echo

96 Gstaad

96 Diamond Necklace

96 Precise

96 True Love

88 Scandinavia

80 Blue Bolt

80 Calandagan

80 Ombudsman

80 Constitution River

Older Horse

80 Blue Bolt

80 Calandagan

80 Ombudsman

76 Daryz

64 Kalpana

64 Opera Ballo

Three-Year-Old Colt

128 Bow Echo

96 Gstaad

80 Constitution River

76 Christmas Day

56 Maltese Cross

Three-Year-Old Filly

96 Diamond Necklace

96 Precise

96 True Love

64 Venetian Sun

56 Thundering On

Sprinter

64 Venetian Sun

51 Comanche Brave

32 Almeraq

32 Mission Central

29 Cover Up

Stayer

88 Scandinavia

42 Caballo De Mar

40 Trawlerman

28 Sons And Lovers

24 Sweet William

24 Rahiebb

24 Santorini Star

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