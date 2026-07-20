Beverley evening card cut short after hole emerges at seven-furlong start

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Beverley was forced to abandon the final three races on its Monday evening card after a hole emerged at the seven-furlong start.

Three races had been run at the track before concerns were raised by the starters over an area of ground in the back straight.

A group of jockeys, trainers and officials carried out an inspection and the decision was made to abandon the rest of the meeting on safety grounds.

The final three races were set to take place over seven furlongs, a mile, and nine furlongs, meaning there was no possibility of staging the contests.



Racegoers will be given a complimentary ticket to the track's season finale on September 22. Pre-booked ticket holders will be sent a replacement ticket on email, while on-the-day ticket purchasers should retain their badge and present it at the final meeting for free entry to the same enclosure.



Beverley's next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday week.

The mid-meeting abandonment is the latest tale of turf troubles in Britain this year, with Cheltenham and Haydock among other racecourses affected by hole-related issues.

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