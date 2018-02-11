Five things we learned for Cheltenham over the past week

A relieved Native River team celebrate a repeat victory in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury on Saturday

1 Native River adds bite to the Gold Cup

The Dublin Racing Festival a week ago highlighted some of the leading Irish hopes for next month and Newbury's Super Saturday also produced some compelling evidence.

Another player was added to an intriguing Timico Gold Cup in Native River after his first run since finishing third in the race last year.

After the deflating performances of Cue Card and Thistlecrack on their seasonal returns there will have been more nerves than normal for team Tizzard despite all going smoothly in the run-up.

Native River's victory and three more at Exeter on Sunday confirms Tizzard is out of a winter slump and will be a force to be reckoned with at the festival.

Native River could not have been more impressive in repeating last year's Denman Chase albeit against two rivals with runner-up Cloudy Dream confirming a tough three miles is not for him.

Altior: another ace to lead Nicky Henderson's Cheltenham Festival team

2 Altior gives Henderson another Grade 1 ace in strong hand

Irish-trained horses might be favourites for the majority of the 28 festival races but Nicky Henderson has the Grade 1 aces with Altior slotting in alongside Buveur D'Air and Might Bite, who happen to be the same three who kept Henderson four ahead of Willie Mullins as the winningmost trainer at the festival.

Altior justified that short price as he swept aside any lingering doubts about his wellbeing with a majestic performance against race-fit Politologue in the Game Spirit.

Winner of the Arkle last year at 1-4, Altior is odds on with several bookmakers to maintain his two-mile dominance in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and add his name to some illustrious names, most recently stablemate Sprinter Sacre.

3 Footpad will have to step lively in Racing Post Arkle

Harry Whittington had a top-class performer in the ill-fated Arzal whose last race was a Grade 1 win in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree two years ago.

The fact Whittington rates Saint Calvados, his Grade 2 Kingmaker winner at Warwick on Saturday, his superior after he maintained his unbeaten record in impressive fashion explains why all the double-figure prices have disappeared overnight.

Footpad remains a strong favourite but the clash of two such good jumpers, who are fast and nimble at their fences will raise the blood on the first day.

Saint Calvados: takes the plaudits after a thrilling win in the Kingmaker

4 Owner versus trainer before any Vinndication

It is handy most bookmakers go non-runner no-bet on festival races as supporters of Thursday's Sidney Banks winner Vinndication have a wait before they find out if the unbeaten five-year-old will test his mettle against Ireland's banker Samcro in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

"Our best novice," was an eyecatching quote from trainer Kim Bailey, who also has Rossington Main winner First Flow, but in the same breath Bailey indicated Aintree was the preferred destination.

In acknowledging his enthusiastic owners would be all for a Cheltenham showdown there will be some interesting conversations to come.

5 Grounds for thinking the Betbright Cup will be closer this year

Weighing up the Dublin weekend and the last four days in Britain the prospect of Ireland running riot again in the GB v Ireland duel for the Betbright Cup looks less likely.

Amy Murphy added her name to the British team with Betfair Hurdle winner Kalashnikov, who is one of a number of British hopes expected to enjoy the likely traditional spring ground at Cheltenham rather than the testing conditions encountered so far this year.

