Five go fresh to the festival: horses out to defy a layoff at Cheltenham

Getting any horse ready for Cheltenham requires meticulous planning. Some runners thrive on races and head to the meeting with plenty of experience under their belts, while others can go there fresh. That decision can be enforced rather than voluntary, but here are five hopefuls who have not seen the track for a while.

Peregrine Run

JLT Novices' Chase

One of the leading Irish-trained fancies for the Coral Cup last season, Peregrine Run was unable to deliver that day, finishing in mid-division behind Supasundae.

The Beast from the East has done the eight-year-old no favours as he prefers a sounder surface, and connections will leave their decision late on whether to give him a first outing since last August.

Pendra: lined up for Kim Muir again

Pendra

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Chase

Last year Pendra was runner-up in the Kim Muir and the Charlie Longsdon-trained ten-year-old has been waited with this term, having had the autumn off.

He is no stranger to a light campaign and can be relied upon to perform at the meeting, having also finished third in the novices' handicap chase (2014) and fifth in the Ultima (2015).

Douvan, partnered by Hollie Conte, stretches out on the gallops

Douvan

Champion Chase, Ryanair Chase

Will he or won't he? One of the storylines of the season has been whether Douvan will return to action this season, after being turned over at long odds-on in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, which was a first defeat over fences.

There have been tantalising entries but no actual racecourse appearances from the eight-year-old, with Willie Mullins minding the horse following his injury. But last week the trainer expressed confidence Douvan would be back to take on Altior in the Champion Chase, a clash racing fans would love to see.

Penhill: Stayers' Hurdle target

Penhill

Stayers' Hurdle

Last season's Albert Bartlett winner went on to finish second at Punchestown in April, but has been off the track since.

He had been a possible to join stablemate Max Dynamite in the Melbourne Cup last November before injury intervened.

Penhill has gone well fresh previously and could be a factor in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle if fully tuned up.

Max Dynamite: owner's dark horse

Max Dynamite

Coral Cup, County Hurdle, Martin Pipe Hurdle

Max Dynamite has been to considerably warmer climes this winter, with trips to Australia and Hong Kong, but now attention turns to Gloucestershire.

The international forays worked well, with a third-placed effort in the Melbourne Cup and sixth in the Hong Kong Vase. Although he has a trio of entries, owner Rich Ricci said at the start of the year Friday's Randox Health County Hurdle, for which he is favourite, was the target.