Fine day for jumping with no weather concerns

Chris Stickels: Ascot clerk of the course said the going walked nicely despite the rain

Jumps fans can look forward to a full card of Saturday racing with none of the fixtures under threat from the weather.

Conditions will be testing but the ground is drying as a result of a respite from the rain earlier in the week.

At Ascot the going was soft, heavy in places, on Friday and clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "It walks nicely and it is drying a bit so it could be tacky going. We might get the odd shower and a light frost but I have no concerns over the forecast."

The going at Haydock is heavy all over but there has been no rain since Wednesday and clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We are in a good place. We have had another dry day today, the forecast for tomorrow is dry. It's tired old ground but it will be a happy day's racing."

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Wincanton has taken 31mm of rain this week which has caused issues around some fences but clerk of the course Barry Johnson hopes these will have been resolved by Saturday.

Johnson said: "We have had such a difficult winter with all the rain it is nice to have a couple of days where we can relax and not have to worry about the weather.

"The going is heavy, soft in places on the hurdles course, but that will definitely change tomorrow. My guess it will almost certainly be mostly soft with the odd heavy patch on the hurdles course with the chase course a mixture of heavy and soft.

"We have taken one hurdle out on the stable bend. On the chase course there are a couple of fences where there were some false patches but after another dry night I reckon they will be fine."

The ground at Gowran Park was heavy on both the chase and hurdle courses on Friday. The forecast for Saturday is for mainly dry weather with the possibility of an odd shower.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com