Find out what is new on the updated Racing Post racecards

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What has changed?

The Racing Post racecard has been updated with a new design. The layout is different from what you may be used to, but everything you need is still there - and is easier than ever to find.

The new header

At the top of each race you will now see a header that gives you quick access to the most useful features. From here you can view tips, the verdict for that race, and the Predictor, without having to scroll down or switch tabs.

Tips, verdict and Predictor

These are now grouped together and accessible directly from the race header. If a premium tip is available for a race, you'll see it clearly marked - so you always know what's free and what requires a subscription before you click.

Free and premium content

Some content on the racecard is available to everyone, and some is for subscribers. Premium content is now clearly labelled throughout, so it's easy to see what you have access to and what's behind the paywall.

Spotlight comments

If you're logged in to a free Racing Post account, you can now read extended Spotlight comments on every runner - these are the most detailed write-ups from our team of experts. You can switch between the short and full version using a toggle on the racecard.

Smoother results

Once a race has finished, a 'View Result' link will appear in the race header. Click it to go straight to the result without having to navigate away from the racecard.

On mobile

On smaller screens, you can now sort the runners by odds or horse number, and switch between bookmakers using a dropdown. These options appear directly on the racecard.

What hasn't changed

Live news, odds comparison and the Predictor animation all work the same as before. Any racecard settings you had previously will also have carried over automatically.

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