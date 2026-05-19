Find out what is new on the Racing Post's premium race card

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What's changed

The racecard has been redesigned and rebuilt. The core information is the same, but a number of features have moved, and some new ones have been added. This article runs through the main changes so you know where to find everything.

The new header

Each race now has a header that gives you direct access to Verdict, Tips and the Predictor at the race level. This mirrors how the app works, and means less navigation to reach the features you use most.

Where your data has moved

Some data previously found under the Pro Card tab has been redistributed: