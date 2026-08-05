Zavateri camp expecting 'huge improvement' after Sussex Stakes - and Group 1 bid at York is on the radar

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Eve Johnson Houghton is eyeing Group 1 riches at York's Ebor meeting with Zavateri , having been thrilled with her stable star's effort in defeat in last week's epic Sussex Stakes.

Winner of the Group 1 National Stakes last year as a juvenile, Zavateri has endured a disrupted Classic campaign. He met with a setback after his encouraging second in the Greenham Stakes on his comeback and missed tilts at the 2,000 Guineas and Royal Ascot.

However, he returned with a highly creditable performance at Glorious Goodwood when fifth in a red-hot Sussex, with Group 1-winning milers Bow Echo, Gstaad, Opera Ballo and Ten Bob Tony ahead of him.

That run was enough to convince Johnson Houghton there is still plenty more to come from the Mick and Janice Mariscotti-owned Zavateri at the highest level.

Bow Echo: won a Sussex Stakes thriller Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The trainer said: "He's come out of Goodwood really well and we were so happy with how he ran. It was incredibly pleasing to see how he ran in such a high-class race.

"There's going to be a huge amount of improvement to come after the time off. We know he's still top-class and it's still a very exciting time."

Zavateri holds entries in the Hungerford Stakes , City of York Stakes and Celebration Mile this month, and Johnson Houghton is eyeing up taking him to the Knavesmire on August 22.

He is a 10-1 chance for the Sky Bet-backed City of York, with Notable Speech heading the betting at 7-2. He could also meet 1,000 Guineas winner True Love and Prix Jean Prat winner Thesecretadversary in the seven-furlong contest, which will be its second running as a Group 1.

Johnson Houghton said: "The City of York Stakes is probably where we're aiming at the moment. Plans change, but that's the number one plan and hopefully it could be perfect for him."

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 York, August 22)

Sky Bet: 7-2 Notable Speech, 5 Lake Forest, Thesecretadversary, 6 True Love, 8 Ten Bob Tony, 10 Satono Reve, Zavateri, 12 bar.

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