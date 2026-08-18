York officials hopeful of good ground for day one of Ebor festival despite 'huge uncertainty in the forecast'

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Officials at York are anticipating good ground for the opening day of the Ebor festival, although showers are expected in the early hours of Wednesday morning ahead of an unsettled forecast on Thursday.

The Knavesmire was hit with 3.8mm of rainfall on Monday evening, but conditions have been dry throughout Tuesday. However, rain has been forecast between 3am and 5am, before the possibility of more showers during the day.

Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "The ground's still good going into the first day. We've got possible showers overnight, but after that it's a mixture of passing showers and sunny intervals."

Asked if the ground description could change before racing on day one, Leigh said: "It depends on what we get tonight, but if all we're going to get is a couple of millimetres, then we'll be on good ground, but there's huge uncertainty in the forecast when you look at the predictability.

"It's changed quite significantly from this morning to now, but we'll keep a sharp eye on it. When we were battling 33.9C on Thursday, we'd have bitten your hand off to start the meeting on good ground."

The worst of the weather is expected to arrive on Thursday, before conditions stay mainly dry for the remainder of the four-day meeting.

Leigh said: "Going forward, the significant amount of rain looks like it'll be coming on Thursday morning before clearing in the afternoon. It's a showery front, which looks to include some lively showers, but there's a massive variation of what we might get."

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