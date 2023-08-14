Racing Post logo
premium

York expecting big crowds for 'fantastic' Ebor week with Paddington among star-studded cast

York: almost 80,000 attended the Ebor festival last year
York: almost 80,000 attended the Ebor festival last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker

York is anticipating big crowds and excellent field sizes as it gears up for an epic Ebor festival next week, headlined by the high-profile clash between Paddington and Mostahdaf in Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes.

The track recorded its biggest crowd since 2018 last month when 35,849 went racing on John Smith's Cup day and it expects to continue a pleasing theme of busy racecourses at major dates through the summer after Ascot's Shergar Cup meeting joined Goodwood and Newbury in welcoming an increased number of racegoers from previous years.

William Derby, the track's chief executive, said attendances were up 4 per cent on its ten fixtures so far in 2023 and described ticket sales as "solid", with the expectation of more racing fans booking their place for a feast of top-class action on the Knavesmire.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 14 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 August 2023
icon
