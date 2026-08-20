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York Ebor festival LIVE: 'Ombudsman wasn't beaten by the ground, he got a bad ride' - have your say on a brilliant and dramatic Juddmonte International
Summary
- York Ebor festival 2026: Wednesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 22
- Kalpana bids to continue dream summer for Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte in the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35)
- She faces last year's winner Minnie Hauk and Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh in what should be a belter
- Star juvenile Sun Goddess hot favourite for £596,000 sales race (2.25)
- Item claimed a stunning win in yesterday's Juddmonte International
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
- WATCH: In The Know with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- York Ebor festival 2026: Wednesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 22
- Kalpana bids to continue dream summer for Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte in the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35)
- She faces last year's winner Minnie Hauk and Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh in what should be a belter
- Star juvenile Sun Goddess hot favourite for £596,000 sales race (2.25)
- Item claimed a stunning win in yesterday's Juddmonte International
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
- WATCH: In The Know with Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Day four declarations coming shortly
By Lee Mottershead
We're getting close to the 10am declarations deadline for the final day of the Ebor festival and it's already certain that we're set for a superb Sky Bet City of York Stakes.
Notable Speech, Lake Forest, Ten Bob Tony, Zavateri and Japan's Satono Reve are among the 13 horses already declared for the Group 1 feature.
Popular Brazilian jockey dies after heavy fall
Some sad news to bring you on the international stage.
Brazilian jockey Leandro Henrique has died after sustaining injuries in a fall at Gavea in Rio de Janeiro.
Liam Headd has covered the tragic incident below.
'He leaves behind a remarkable legacy' - popular Brazilian jockey dies after suffering heavy fall
Brilliant Maltese Cross
What I enjoyed most about my first visit to York yesterday was seeing Maltese Cross defy that 5lb penalty to win the Voltigeur.
He's a really exciting horse and I can't wait to see what he does next, whether that's in the St Leger or the Arc.
I'm not sure which way they'll go, but I'm about 60-40 in favour of the Leger at the moment.
My other highlight came when my dad and I walked in next to Aidan O'Brien and he said: "Alright lads."
Does that mean I'm now... er... one of the lads?
'I've no idea where we're going' - St Leger and Arc markets in flux after Maltese Cross dominates rivals in Great Voltigeur
Don't miss: In The Know
If you want to hear more from Paul Kealy, as well as Pricewise Tom Segal, make sure you watch In The Know before racing gets under way at York.
Anwer Soorty If you watch Ombudsman's style of running in the last two Prince of Wales's Stakes and the Champion Stakes and Juddmonte in 2025, you'll see his devastating turn of foot was blunted by the ground conditions.
Reader thoughts: 'Outrageous to blame William Buick'
Some of you have been in touch about the Juddmonte and there's a split view on the ride William Buick gave Ombudsman.
Keep them coming at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Mike Cattlin Outrageous to blame William Buick. He's the best around and got a perfect run up the rails.
Phil Weeks It was disappointing to hear John Gosden blame the ground for a defeat that was clearly the result of a bad ride. Ombudsman found more trouble in running than Bosra Sham in her infamous debacle and had no petrol left when the chips were down.
Peter Lansdown I agree 100 per cent with Paul Kealy regarding the poor ride William Buick gave Ombudsman yesterday. Ground-related? I'm not so sure.
Expert ground analysis
For some more expert analysis on the ground, I'll pass over to our ante-postman Robbie Wilders. In The Edge he has written:
Despite what John Gosden claimed in the aftermath of Ombudsman's defeat in the Juddmonte International, times at York yesterday largely indicated that conditions were no slower than good. Item's winning time was essentially bang on Racing Post standard.
Officials have changed the advertised going from 'good, good to soft in places' to 'good to soft' this morning after a further 2.8mm of rain, but the GoingStick reading has only marginally lowered from 6.1 to 5.9, which our model suggests is more in line with the original description.
Ground on the slower side of good would be a fair assessment, but times of the opening races on the card will tell us more.
Racing Post subscribers can read the full piece below.
Is the ground soft at York? Get our assessment of conditions on the Knavesmire - plus all the key angles for day two with Robbie Wilders
Going update
Ombudsman didn't seem to be a fan of the ground yesterday, so let's just say it's a good job the Juddmonte isn't being run today.
The going has officially been changed to good to soft all over, (from good, good to soft in places) after just under 3mm of rain overnight.
Overnight rain sees York ground changed to good to soft all over as conditions continue to ease
Kalpana to keep the Juddmonte train rolling
How about the team at Kingsclere? What a season they're having with their Juddmonte stars.
Kalpana, Blue Bolt and now Item have all landed major Group 1s.
Andrew Balding and his team must be delighted, and Juddmonte making Colin Keane their number one has turned out to be quite the call. He's thriving in the role.
King George winner Kalpana is back in action in today's Yorkshire Oaks (3.35) and I'm a big fan of hers. She's around 11-10 at the moment and I'm surprised she's not odds-on.
When Ombudsman finally got some room up the inside, I thought he'd just come cruising up the rail to win, but that of course wasn't to be.
Obviously John Gosden has said the ground was too soft for him, and whether that was the main reason or not will probably never be known.
What was clear, though, was that this wasn't the best version of the Ombudsman we've (or I've) come to know and love. For me, that's the biggest shame - we didn't get to see his brilliant best.
Juddmonte thoughts
I made my maiden visit to York yesterday and, overall, it was a very enjoyable experience.
That experience would've been even better had Ombudsman won. I'm not a big gambler, so it's not really pocket talking, but more that the atmosphere would've been even better had he landed the Juddmonte.
Bar the few who backed the hugely impressive Item, who we should take nothing away from, it was hard to ignore the sense of disappointment lingering after the race that we didn't quite get the Ombudsman versus Constitution River showdown we'd been hoping for.
I'm gutted for Ed Walker too, I can't imagine how tough that was to watch...
Your views
What were your thoughts on the Juddmonte International?
Let me know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Juddmonte International reaction:
- 'It was a five o'clock decision to get on the van' - Item overcomes foot scare and traffic trouble to down big guns in Juddmonte International
- 'That horse had our hearts in our mouths' - how Item overcame his sensitive soles to humble two Juddmonte International hotpots
- 'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort
- Almaqam trades at 1.01 in Juddmonte International defeat as Ed Walker says 'it's a hard one to take'
- 'We laid Item £950 each-way at 9-1 and the punter took home more than £12,000 from us' - bookies reflect on day one of the Ebor festival
'Before the race I'd have said it was a billion to one that Hawk Mountain and Constitution River would go quite hard from the front'
Also on In The Know, Pricewise Tom Segal was bemused by how the Ballydoyle trio approached the race, but unlike Kealy he laid no blame at the door of William Buick for Ombudsman's defeat.
He said: "Before the race I'd have said it was a billion to one that Hawk Mountain and Constitution River would go quite hard from the front with Action out the back.
"I don't get their tactics ever. They're obviously better at it than me because they win so many races but I never quite understand what they're up to.
"Look where Hawk Mountain finished [sixth, beaten 25 lengths], and I think Constitution River was shattered coming to the final furlong.
I thought Item was the best horse from start to finish and would have been a very unlucky loser."
On Ombudsman, he added: "What was he [Buick] supposed to do? He was drawn one and had a horse marking him on the outside. Was he supposed to pull out and go on the outside? Probably, but it's so easy to say that from the outside and not from the heat of the battle.
"His target was Constitution River and all his focus was on him. In hindsight that was the wrong horse to focus on, but before the race that's what everybody would have been telling him. Do I criticise him for that? No, I think I would have done the same."
'It wasn't the ground - he got a bad ride'
Let's dive straight in with some reaction to yesterday's big race.
The most anticipated race of the season lived up to the hype with a classy three-year-old and a Group 1-winning older horse battling out a sensational finish – but it was Item thwarting Almaqam rather than Constitution River and Ombudsman getting involved.
John Gosden blamed the ground, which was officially described as good, good to soft in places, for Ombudsman's defeat, but Racing Post tipster Paul Kealy was not convinced by that argument when speaking on last night's In The Know day two preview show.
He said: “I don’t know why we allow people to speak complete and utter nonsense.
“John Gosden blamed the ground and said it was soft. It was half a second slower than last year. It couldn’t possibly have been soft ground.
“Gosden said he didn’t handle the ground, but what he got was a bad ride, probably not helped by the supposed pacemaker, Action, dropping out last and staying alongside him the whole way.
“What was he doing trying to get up the inside? Whether he was at his best or not, the ground was a complete nonsense of an excuse."
Welcome to day two of the Ebor festival!
Hello and welcome to day two of York’s finest festival and to our live blog.
We’re going to have all the latest news and insight ahead of a top day of action, following a brilliant opening afternoon which featured a thrilling Juddmonte International victory for Item.
It promises to be a cracking day, featuring the Lowther Stakes (1.50) and the Yorkshire Oaks (3.35). Can Kalpana continue a golden run for Andrew Balding, Colin Keane and Juddmonte?