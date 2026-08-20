Day four declarations coming shortly

Also on In The Know , Pricewise Tom Segal was bemused by how the Ballydoyle trio approached the race, but unlike Kealy he laid no blame at the door of William Buick for Ombudsman's defeat.

He said: "Before the race I'd have said it was a billion to one that Hawk Mountain and Constitution River would go quite hard from the front with Action out the back.

"I don't get their tactics ever. They're obviously better at it than me because they win so many races but I never quite understand what they're up to.

"Look where Hawk Mountain finished [sixth, beaten 25 lengths], and I think Constitution River was shattered coming to the final furlong.

I thought Item was the best horse from start to finish and would have been a very unlucky loser."

On Ombudsman, he added: "What was he [Buick] supposed to do? He was drawn one and had a horse marking him on the outside. Was he supposed to pull out and go on the outside? Probably, but it's so easy to say that from the outside and not from the heat of the battle.

"His target was Constitution River and all his focus was on him. In hindsight that was the wrong horse to focus on, but before the race that's what everybody would have been telling him. Do I criticise him for that? No, I think I would have done the same."