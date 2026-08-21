Michael Tabor: frustrated by government approach to betting industry Credit: Edward Whitaker

Our award-winning reporter Lee Mottershead yesterday spoke to Coolmore partner and BetVictor owner Michael Tabor, who shared some grave concerns about the betting industry.

Tabor's comments came on the back of a social media video last week in which prime minister Andy Burnham delighted the anti-gambling brigade by juxtaposing betting shops with "dodgy businesses" and "rogue operators".

"The politicians are slowly but surely chipping away at the business," said Tabor. "Where does it all end? Politicians want to tax, tax and tax without understanding the business. I know how much everything we have to pay is costing my company, but I feel more sorry for Betfred. Fred has built up a betting shop estate over the years but their profits are gradually being eroded and so they are gradually closing their shops. Where are their staff going to go?

"What politicians don't realise is people go into betting shops to meet their friends over a cup of tea. They might have a fiver bet but what's wrong with that? It's a way of life. People need that outlet, especially when you get to a certain age. At that point in life you need the sort of camaraderie you find in betting shops."