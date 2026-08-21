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York Ebor festival live: Item, Kalpana or Maltese Cross - which York winner has the best chance of landing the Arc?
Summary
- York Ebor festival 2026: Wednesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 22
- Wesley Ward seeks first Nunthorpe (3.35) success with impressive Royal Ascot winner Bacio
- Does the north have a new star? Arapaho Gold bids to extend unbeaten record in Gimcrack (3.00).
- Who will win an open running of the Lonsdale Cup (2.25)?
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
- WATCH: In The Know with Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- York Ebor festival 2026: Wednesday, August 19 to Saturday, August 22
- Wesley Ward seeks first Nunthorpe (3.35) success with impressive Royal Ascot winner Bacio
- Does the north have a new star? Arapaho Gold bids to extend unbeaten record in Gimcrack (3.00).
- Who will win an open running of the Lonsdale Cup (2.25)?
- Get in touch with your best bet and any other thoughts on York at liveblog@racingpost.com
- WATCH: In The Know with Graeme Rodway and Robbie Wilders
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
'Where does it all end?'
Our award-winning reporter Lee Mottershead yesterday spoke to Coolmore partner and BetVictor owner Michael Tabor, who shared some grave concerns about the betting industry.
Tabor's comments came on the back of a social media video last week in which prime minister Andy Burnham delighted the anti-gambling brigade by juxtaposing betting shops with "dodgy businesses" and "rogue operators".
- 'I get a kick out of it. For me it's like the icing on the cake' - Michael Tabor's winning York bet comes with words of warning
"The politicians are slowly but surely chipping away at the business," said Tabor. "Where does it all end? Politicians want to tax, tax and tax without understanding the business. I know how much everything we have to pay is costing my company, but I feel more sorry for Betfred. Fred has built up a betting shop estate over the years but their profits are gradually being eroded and so they are gradually closing their shops. Where are their staff going to go?
"What politicians don't realise is people go into betting shops to meet their friends over a cup of tea. They might have a fiver bet but what's wrong with that? It's a way of life. People need that outlet, especially when you get to a certain age. At that point in life you need the sort of camaraderie you find in betting shops."
Non-runners
1.50 Lion Of Alba (going)
2.25 Carmers (going)
3.00 Mrair (knocked joint)
4.10 Truth Be Told (going)
4.55 Rossbeigh (off colour)
5.20 Naga (going)
Item has a huge chance on decent ground
By Matt Rennie at York
It’s a lively debate on which York winner has the best chance in the Arc. It’s certainly got me thinking on my stroll to the track!
If it's between Maltese Cross and Kalpana, I’m with Kalpana. Ascot clearly took a lot out of her and I think she’s far better right-handed – but why are we forgetting Item?
He’s just beaten the best Europe has to offer over the middle-distance and hit the line strongly. If it wasn’t for his Derby run, he’d be a lot shorter.
If the dry weather continues until the start of October, he’s got a huge chance. We forgot him in the Juddmonte, don’t do so if it’s a good ground Arc!
Conditions check
We may not have seen the last of the rain at York yet but conditions have remained steady overnight with good to soft all over for day three of the Ebor festival.
There was 5.8 millimetres of rain on Thursday, which makes it over 20 millimetres since Sunday, and we could still see some showers at lunchtime before racing kicks off.
'I'm definitely right but she still won!'
It is safe to say that Graeme Rodway would not be siding with Kalpana in the Arc.
Graeme joined Robbie Wilders and host Ross Brierley on our In The Know show last night and is not convinced the Juddmonte mare is a top-notcher at the highest level.
Graeme said: "I started the day thinking Kalpana is good but not that good and I finished the day by thinking I'm definitely right but she still won!
"I thought she won the King George because she was the most solid and consistent horse in the race – whereas several of the others didn't run to their top level – and it looked like she ran well below that form at York.
"In two more strides Sparan Nua would have beaten her, and on a different day, if Sparan Nua had got up, we'd be thinking Kalpana is a fairly average horse at the Group 1 level."
Cross gets my vote
It is a tricky call between the three York winners but I would side with Maltese Cross.
He travelled through the Great Voltigeur extremely well and that could prove a key asset in the Arc.
Maltese Cross is clearly not short of boot for a 1m4f horse and he improved his Racing Post Rating by 4lb to a career-best 123 at York – despite dropping from Group 1 company to a Group 2.
William Haggas's three-year-old has progressed throughout the year, has shown versatility regarding ground conditions and rates a player to me at a general 10-1.
Take a second look
So, watch the replays below and let us know who is the best Arc contender out of Maltese Cross, Item and Kalpana after their York wins.
Get in touch by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.
Who is the Arc ace?
Across the first two days we have seen three winners advertise their Arc claims.
Maltese Cross has the option of the St Leger or the Arc following his Great Voltigeur success, but connections surely must be tempted by France given he proved his liking for Longchamp and ability to cope with the travel when winning the Grand Prix de Paris. He is improving with every run and is a general 10-1 chance (from 25).
Item was cut to a best-price 16-1 (from 33) by Sky Bet and Paddy Power after his last-gasp surge to land the Juddmonte International for the sponsors on day one.
Juddmonte showcased another potential Arc ace yesterday in Kalpana, who was very brave in holding off outsider Sparan Nua for a narrow win in the Yorkshire Oaks. She was cut to 7-1 (from a standout 25 with bet365) for the Arc – was that an overreaction?
Welcome to day three!
Good morning and welcome to our live blog coverage for day three of York's Ebor festival.
We've been treated to some top quality action so far and the good news is we're only at the halfway point!
Today's main dish is the Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35), in which Wesley Ward seeks a first win in the Group 1 sprint with leading contender Bacio. This is a big step up from handicap company for the Royal Ascot winner.
Another race I'm particularly looking forward to is the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (3.00) featuring the exciting and unbeaten Arapaho Gold.
Who is your main fancy on day three? Let us know your thoughts by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.