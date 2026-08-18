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York Ebor festival build-up: Group 1 winner Sun Goddess to run in sales race on Thursday while Kalpana faces eight in Yorkshire Oaks
Summary
- York's Ebor festival kicks off on Wednesday - get set for a fantastic four days on the Knavesmire!
- Declarations for Thursday's card are made, with King George heroine Kalpana to take on eight rivals in the Group 1 Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35)
- Group 1 winner Sun Goddess to drop in class for the Harry's Half Million By Goffs (2.25)
- Anticipation builds towards the race of the season between Ombudsman and Constitution River in Wednesday's Juddmonte International (3.35)
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Who is your best bet this week? Get in touch with your fancy and any other thoughts ahead of York at liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- York's Ebor festival kicks off on Wednesday - get set for a fantastic four days on the Knavesmire!
- Declarations for Thursday's card are made, with King George heroine Kalpana to take on eight rivals in the Group 1 Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35)
- Group 1 winner Sun Goddess to drop in class for the Harry's Half Million By Goffs (2.25)
- Anticipation builds towards the race of the season between Ombudsman and Constitution River in Wednesday's Juddmonte International (3.35)
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Who is your best bet this week? Get in touch with your fancy and any other thoughts ahead of York at liveblog@racingpost.com
Yorkshire Oaks betting
Paddy Power have been quick off the mark and updated their betting for Thursday's Yorkshire Oaks:
- Paddy Power: 5-4 Kalpana, 7-2 Minnie Hauk, 4 Johanna Walsh, 10 Tattycoram, 12 Inis Mor, 20 Earth Shot, Legacy Link, Sparan Nua, 66 Sugar Island.
Where would your money be going here?
I can't be the only one who thinks that the 5-4 about Kalpana looks like a bit of a gift?
Let me know at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Lowther Stakes field
Albany Stakes winner Libertango heads a field of 19 for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes:
Alta Regina Callum Rodriguez
Angels Passing Kevin Stott
Big Negotiator Billy Lee
Bint Archangel Ryan Moore
Crownbreaker David Egan
Crystal Queen Connor Beasley
Desert Sands Silvestre De Sousa
In The Black PJ McDonald
Jolivette William Buick
Libertango Billy Loughnane
Livenka Colin Keane
Love A Giggle Clifford Lee
Miss Kodi Rossa Ryan
Moonrise Oisin Murphy
Ruby Moon Oisin Orr
Sexy Chick George Wood
Shimmering Sun Tom Marquand
Star of State Dylan Browne McMonagle
Wild Blossom James Doyle
Sun Goddess is in the sales race
Well the team at Ballydoyle left it late, but Group 1-winning juvenile Sun Goddess looks set to take a marked drop in class to contest the Class 2 Harry's Half Million By Goffs (2.25) after being declared.
Let us know what you make of that at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Yorkshire Oaks declarations
Here are your runners and riders for Thursday's Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35):
Kalpana Colin Keane
Minnie Hauk Jockey tbc
Tattycoram Eddy Greatrex
Earth Shot James Doyle
Inis Mor Oisin Murphy
Johanna Walsh Dylan Browne McMonagle
Legacy Link William Buick
Sparan Nua Rossa Ryan
Sugar Island Jockey tbc
What is the Harry's Half Million By Goffs?
The Yorkshire Oaks might be the feature race at York on Thursday but there is another huge pot up for grabs in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs (2.25).
As the name suggests, it is worth half a million pounds (just over that actually at £508,150), with around half that total (£249,908) going to the winner.
The race is restricted to two-year-olds who were catalogued in the 2025 Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale and paid a nomination fee later that year.
There are no rating restrictions – so even a Group 1 winner in Sun Goddess is free to take her chance – having been sold for £120,000 at the 2025 Goffs Sale.
That looks some pick up given her recent exploits, and with the Coolmore team forking out €4.6 million for a Wootton Bassett colt at yesterday's Arqana August Sale, you can see why they might see this as a fine chance to recoup some of that outlay – for all that she is yet to be declared.
Meanwhile, read more about yesterday's Arqana Sale in Deauville below:
Top five bets for York's Ebor festival
Join the Postcast team of Robbie Wilders, James Hill and Sam Hart, plus Unibet's Ed Nicholson, as they provide their top five best bets for the week.
Some early declarations
Some early declarations for you, and as expected Kalpana has been declared for the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks.
There are currently six in that contest, and we are waiting for Aidan O'Brien to declare his Thursday runners.
As a regular follower of the decs, let me assure you that it is not unusual for the master of Ballydoyle to keep us waiting.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our live blog as we build up to the start of York's Ebor festival.
I'm Joe Eccles, and I'll be on hand to provide the latest news and updates ahead of what promises to be a brilliant week on the Knavesmire.
We have declarations for day two of the meeting at 10am – who will take on King George heroine Kalpana in the feature Yorkshire Oaks? Plus, will Aidan O'Brien's Sun Goddess be declared for the Harry's Half Million By Goffs sales race?
The action kicks off on Wednesday and what a treat for racing fans as Ombudsman and Constitution River clash in an epic Juddmonte International.
Stick with us as we cover all the York angles and please get in touch with your views ahead of the meeting at liveblog@racingpost.com.