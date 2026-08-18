Yorkshire Oaks betting

Song Of The Clyde (Rossa Ryan) wins last year's Goffs-sponsored race at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Yorkshire Oaks might be the feature race at York on Thursday but there is another huge pot up for grabs in the Harry's Half Million By Goffs (2.25) .

As the name suggests, it is worth half a million pounds (just over that actually at £508,150), with around half that total (£249,908) going to the winner.

The race is restricted to two-year-olds who were catalogued in the 2025 Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale and paid a nomination fee later that year.

There are no rating restrictions – so even a Group 1 winner in Sun Goddess is free to take her chance – having been sold for £120,000 at the 2025 Goffs Sale.

That looks some pick up given her recent exploits, and with the Coolmore team forking out €4.6 million for a Wootton Bassett colt at yesterday's Arqana August Sale, you can see why they might see this as a fine chance to recoup some of that outlay – for all that she is yet to be declared.

Meanwhile, read more about yesterday's Arqana Sale in Deauville below: