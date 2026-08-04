York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River

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Glorious Goodwood may be over, but we do not have to wait long for our next major summer festival, with York's Ebor festival just over two weeks away.

With four Group 1s and the prestigious Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, the four days of action across the Knavesmire will be top-class. How are the big races shaping up at this stage?

Odds: Evens Ombudsman, 7-4 Constitution River, 8 Calandagan, 10 Item, 12 Diamond Necklace, 16 bar

This year's Juddmonte International simply should be Britain's race of the season. It is the clash of the generations as the brilliant Ombudsman faces off against the hugely talented Constitution River .

Ombudsman can boast being the joint-highest-rated horse in the world, alongside Ka Ying Rising, and was sensational when we last saw him at Royal Ascot, with his dominant win in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Constitution River could face Ombudsman at York Credit: Getty Images However, this could be the hardest test he has faced against the Aidan O'Brien-trained Constitution River. The Prix du Jockey Club winner has been flawless this season, and thumped his elders last time in the Coral-Eclipse.

Add globetrotting star Calandagan into the mix, if he turns up, and it would be a race for the ages. Item could be a big danger too, given he has won the Dante and York Stakes at the track this year.

Verdict: Ombudsman gave Delacroix 7lb and a beating last year and can do that to Constitution River. This track plays right into the hands of his stunning acceleration, and his Prince of Wales's triumph scarily showed he could be getting better. Constitution River's Eclipse win did not look its strongest running, while Item loves York and would be dangerous to ignore.

Ombudsman 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Odds: 11-4 Estrange, 3 Kalpana, 4 Minnie Hauk, 5 Johanna Walsh, 6 Diamond Necklace, Sunly, 14 bar

Estrange finally got her Group 1 triumph last time and, if the weather allows, she could bid to pick up another one at her local track.

David O'Meara with Estrange after her Pretty Polly Stakes success Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

David O'Meara's grey was runner-up behind Minnie Hauk in this race last year and has looked better than ever this campaign, including when gaining her top-level breakthrough in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

King George heroine Kalpana is entered, but this could come too soon following her Ascot heroics at the end of July. Minnie Hauk could use this as an opportunity to get her career back on track after some below-par performances.

Joseph O'Brien has claimed both the Epsom and Irish Oaks this year thanks to Thundering On and Johanna Walsh , with the latter shorter in the betting for this, where she would take on her elders for the first time.

It has not gone right for Thundering On since her Classic triumph and she needs to bounce back from her fourth in the Pretty Polly behind Estrange.

Verdict: The weather and defections could see the make-up of the Yorkshire Oaks' field change, but this could be ripe for Johanna Walsh. Her Curragh triumph shows she likes rattling fast ground and she gets the 9lb allowance too. Quick ground may not suit Estrange the best, while Minnie Hauk has to prove she is as good as she once was.

Johanna Walsh 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Odds: 4 Bacio, 6 Rayevka, 8 American Affair, 12 Mission Central, Pershaada, Satono Reve, 14 Rumstar, 16 bar

Will Bacio finally break Wesley Ward's hoodoo in the Nunthorpe Stakes? The market certainly thinks the speedball has a big chance.

Bacio: winner of the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos) The three-year-old made a mockery of his handicap mark of 100 when dominating his rivals from the front in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot. He is set to bid to do what Lady Aurelia, Golden Pal and Acapulco could not.

Rayevka was agonisingly beaten in the King Charles III Stakes and could face Mission Central again. The latter has since disappointed in the July Cup.

American Affair was back on song in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, where Pershaada also emerged as a live Nunthorpe contender in the Molecomb Stakes.

As a juvenile, she will carry the ultra-light weight of just 8st 2lb, with Silvestre de Sousa booked to ride.

Verdict: Bacio has to be respected, but this can finally be Rayevka's day in the sun. She has got quicker with each run and York's flat track could be up her street. Bacio is respected, but Ward's Nunthorpe record is against him. The sprint division is such a merry-go-round, so do not discount any rank outsiders either!

Rayevka 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: F-H Graffard

Odds: 9-2 Notable Speech, 6 Lake Forest, Thesecretadversary, 7 True Love, 10 Comanche Brave, Gstaad, More Thunder, Zavateri, 12 bar

The City of York Stakes is the Ebor festival's newest Group 1, with this set to be only its second running at the highest level, and the race is Britain's only 7f contest at that grade.

Notable Speech is favourite for the City Of York Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos) Notable Speech has proved he is still a top-class miler in the Lockinge Stakes, but once again he was exposed at Ascot in the Queen Anne Stakes and may drop back in trip.

Lake Forest was great at this trip in the Lennox Stakes – before being less effective at a mile in the Sussex Stakes a day later – and he could lead a two-strong William Haggas team alongside More Thunder .

Thesecretadversary has been one of the stories of the season for Fozzy Stack and already boasts a Group 1 win at this trip in the Prix Jean Prat, while 1,000 Guineas winner True Love has been consistent this season.

Verdict: There are enough doubts to be taking on Notable Speech, while Lake Forest is not the most consistent, and Thesecretadversary should be shorter in the betting. He has been brilliant at the trip this season and feels a real 7f specialist. More Thunder could be underestimated too.

Thesecretadversary 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: J A Stack

Odds: 10 Kizlyar, 12 Beylerbeyi, Daiquiri Bay, Gamrai, Hopewell Rock, Klassleader, 16 Columbus, Opportunity, 18 Tarriance, 20 bar

The £500,000 handicap has unearthed Group 1 stars like Trawlerman and last year's winner Ethical Diamond, with the latter's owners have the leading hope this year.

Kizlyar won the Ascot Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos) Joseph O'Brien has done a fine job with Kizlyar and is the target trainer this season, and it would be no shock if the Ascot Stakes winner can successfully drop back in trip.

Daiquiri Bay is also a Royal Ascot hero courtesy of the Copper Horse Handicap, in which Gamrai was only beaten a head.

Beylerbeyi was a big eyecatcher at Newmarket's July meeting when fourth, while Hopewell Rock could be in line for a Glorious Goodwood and Ebor festival double.

Verdict: This is one of the best handicaps of the year, but take a chance that Tarriance could cause a surprise. He narrowly won the Melrose Handicap over the course and distance last year and finished third in a Group 2 in Saudi Arabia in February. His fourth at Goodwood was a big step back in the right direction and Andrew Balding may have had his eye on this for a while.

Tarriance 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

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