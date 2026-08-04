- More
York Ebor festival 2026: how the biggest races are shaping up - including Ombudsman v Constitution River
Glorious Goodwood may be over, but we do not have to wait long for our next major summer festival, with York's Ebor festival just over two weeks away.
With four Group 1s and the prestigious Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, the four days of action across the Knavesmire will be top-class. How are the big races shaping up at this stage?
Juddmonte International
Odds: Evens Ombudsman, 7-4 Constitution River, 8 Calandagan, 10 Item, 12 Diamond Necklace, 16 bar
This year's Juddmonte International simply should be Britain's race of the season. It is the clash of the generations as the brilliant Ombudsman faces off against the hugely talented Constitution River.
Ombudsman can boast being the joint-highest-rated horse in the world, alongside Ka Ying Rising, and was sensational when we last saw him at Royal Ascot, with his dominant win in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
Add globetrotting star Calandagan into the mix, if he turns up, and it would be a race for the ages. Item could be a big danger too, given he has won the Dante and York Stakes at the track this year.
Verdict: Ombudsman gave Delacroix 7lb and a beating last year and can do that to Constitution River. This track plays right into the hands of his stunning acceleration, and his Prince of Wales's triumph scarily showed he could be getting better. Constitution River's Eclipse win did not look its strongest running, while Item loves York and would be dangerous to ignore.
Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks
Odds: 11-4 Estrange, 3 Kalpana, 4 Minnie Hauk, 5 Johanna Walsh, 6 Diamond Necklace, Sunly, 14 bar
Estrange finally got her Group 1 triumph last time and, if the weather allows, she could bid to pick up another one at her local track.
David O'Meara's grey was runner-up behind Minnie Hauk in this race last year and has looked better than ever this campaign, including when gaining her top-level breakthrough in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.
King George heroine Kalpana is entered, but this could come too soon following her Ascot heroics at the end of July. Minnie Hauk could use this as an opportunity to get her career back on track after some below-par performances.
Joseph O'Brien has claimed both the Epsom and Irish Oaks this year thanks to Thundering On and Johanna Walsh, with the latter shorter in the betting for this, where she would take on her elders for the first time.
It has not gone right for Thundering On since her Classic triumph and she needs to bounce back from her fourth in the Pretty Polly behind Estrange.
Verdict: The weather and defections could see the make-up of the Yorkshire Oaks' field change, but this could be ripe for Johanna Walsh. Her Curragh triumph shows she likes rattling fast ground and she gets the 9lb allowance too. Quick ground may not suit Estrange the best, while Minnie Hauk has to prove she is as good as she once was.
Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes
Odds: 4 Bacio, 6 Rayevka, 8 American Affair, 12 Mission Central, Pershaada, Satono Reve, 14 Rumstar, 16 bar
Will Bacio finally break Wesley Ward's hoodoo in the Nunthorpe Stakes? The market certainly thinks the speedball has a big chance.
Rayevka was agonisingly beaten in the King Charles III Stakes and could face Mission Central again. The latter has since disappointed in the July Cup.
American Affair was back on song in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, where Pershaada also emerged as a live Nunthorpe contender in the Molecomb Stakes.
As a juvenile, she will carry the ultra-light weight of just 8st 2lb, with Silvestre de Sousa booked to ride.
Verdict: Bacio has to be respected, but this can finally be Rayevka's day in the sun. She has got quicker with each run and York's flat track could be up her street. Bacio is respected, but Ward's Nunthorpe record is against him. The sprint division is such a merry-go-round, so do not discount any rank outsiders either!
Sky Bet City Of York Stakes
Odds: 9-2 Notable Speech, 6 Lake Forest, Thesecretadversary, 7 True Love, 10 Comanche Brave, Gstaad, More Thunder, Zavateri, 12 bar
The City of York Stakes is the Ebor festival's newest Group 1, with this set to be only its second running at the highest level, and the race is Britain's only 7f contest at that grade.
Lake Forest was great at this trip in the Lennox Stakes – before being less effective at a mile in the Sussex Stakes a day later – and he could lead a two-strong William Haggas team alongside More Thunder.
Thesecretadversary has been one of the stories of the season for Fozzy Stack and already boasts a Group 1 win at this trip in the Prix Jean Prat, while 1,000 Guineas winner True Love has been consistent this season.
Verdict: There are enough doubts to be taking on Notable Speech, while Lake Forest is not the most consistent, and Thesecretadversary should be shorter in the betting. He has been brilliant at the trip this season and feels a real 7f specialist. More Thunder could be underestimated too.
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap
Odds: 10 Kizlyar, 12 Beylerbeyi, Daiquiri Bay, Gamrai, Hopewell Rock, Klassleader, 16 Columbus, Opportunity, 18 Tarriance, 20 bar
The £500,000 handicap has unearthed Group 1 stars like Trawlerman and last year's winner Ethical Diamond, with the latter's owners have the leading hope this year.
Daiquiri Bay is also a Royal Ascot hero courtesy of the Copper Horse Handicap, in which Gamrai was only beaten a head.
Beylerbeyi was a big eyecatcher at Newmarket's July meeting when fourth, while Hopewell Rock could be in line for a Glorious Goodwood and Ebor festival double.
Verdict: This is one of the best handicaps of the year, but take a chance that Tarriance could cause a surprise. He narrowly won the Melrose Handicap over the course and distance last year and finished third in a Group 2 in Saudi Arabia in February. His fourth at Goodwood was a big step back in the right direction and Andrew Balding may have had his eye on this for a while.
Read these next:
Jockey Club to set up breakaway group as it quits Racecourse Association with demands for a greater say in British racing
'You're dead' - jockey banned for a month after threatening officials and sponsors at after-party
Eight lost fixtures, a protracted investigation and significant repairs - racing to return to Haydock on Friday
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
- The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
- 'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
- Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
- York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2
- Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada
- The unbeaten colt, the star filly and the stayer who can't stop winning: how will the rest of the season pan out for the Goodwood aces?
- 'He's like a kid waking up on Christmas morning' - Richard Hannon to add Glorious Goodwood winner to the Nunthorpe
- Goodwood: 'These are special silks to put on' - Goodie Two Shoes gets the photo verdict to give JP McManus his first win at the track
- York Stakes: 'Today was a relief' – Andrew Balding delighted as Item bounces back from Derby flop to win Group 2