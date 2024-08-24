- More
York Ebor festival 2024: Burdett Road the mover in Ebor market and Kinross out of City of York - day four live updates
Summary
- Queenstown out to cap a fabulous week at York for Aidan O'Brien in the Ebor (3.35)
- Kinross ruled out as Audience heads the market for the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00)
- The King and Queen represented by the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Reaching High in the Melrose (2.25)
- Who is your nap on Ebor day? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com
Puzzle pointers
Harry Wilson has been on the scoresheet at York this week and is back again with a selection for every race in Cracking The Puzzle.
Harry is sweet on Epic Poet in the Ebor and writes: "He hasn't been with David O'Meara long, but he produced a fine effort to finish second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot in June and followed that with an eyecatching fifth in the John Smith's Cup when last seen. This longer trip promises to suit and he has a nice weight.
Road to glory?
Burdett Road is the horse for money in the Sky Bet Ebor, according to Paddy Power.
A Grade 2 winner over hurdles at the end of last year, he's a previous winner at Royal Ascot and a big-field handicap could be ideal for a horse who can race keenly in his races.
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "James Owen suffered the frustration of missing out on a Triumph Hurdle challenge with Burdett Road but so far punters are siding with him against the top two in the market to win this illustrious prize."
Paddy Power market movers
150 Enfjaar 7-2 (from 4)
2.25 Dramatic Star 9-2 (from 5)
3.35 Burdett Road 9-1 (from 10), Naqeeb 10 (from 11), Sea King 10 -1 (from 12), Ziggy 16-1 (from 18)
4.10 Elmonjed 9-2 (from 11-2)
Key absentees
No rain means no Kinross in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00) and as a result market leader Audience has gone odds-on for the Group 2 contest.
The field for the Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) has been reduced to 20 with old warrior Not So Sleepy taken out due to the ground and Alfred Boucher withdrawn due to a knocked joint.
Pearl Of Windsor in the Listed Julia Graves Roses Stakes (4.45) is the other non-runner on the card.
Non-runners
3.00 4 Kinross (going)
3.35 15 Alfred Boucher (knocked joint)16 Not So Sleepy (going)
4.45 16 Pearl Of Windsor (going)
Dry start in Yorkshire
The southern half of Britain might be getting a good soaking but it's been a dry night and morning in York and the going remains good to firm, good in places.
Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We had a dry night, cool and it's been overcast this morning with no wind like we had yesterday thankfully.
"We remain good to firm, good in places. There's plenty of juice in the ground and the jockeys said that yesterday although the times were quite quick again on Friday. I'd say that also comes down to the wind and the quality on show.
"We might catch a little bit of rain in a passing shower between noon and 2pm but after that it'll brighten up."
Welcome to Ebor day
A fabulous week on the Knavesmire draws to a close today, with the £500,000 Sky Bet Ebor (3.35) the feature race of the day.
Five of the last ten Ebor winners were trained in Ireland and five of the 20 runners in contention for today's race have travelled across the Irish Sea to York.
Aidan O'Brien has enjoyed a sensational week at York and Queenstown is bound to be popular for the master trainer.
Lockinge hero Audience heads the market for the Group 2 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00), while Group laurels are also up for grabs in the opening Strensall Stakes.