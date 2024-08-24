Puzzle pointers

Harry Wilson has been on the scoresheet at York this week and is back again with a selection for every race in Cracking The Puzzle .

Harry is sweet on Epic Poet in the Ebor and writes: "He hasn't been with David O'Meara long, but he produced a fine effort to finish second to a subsequent Group 3 winner in the Duke of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot in June and followed that with an eyecatching fifth in the John Smith's Cup when last seen. This longer trip promises to suit and he has a nice weight.