'We've all been guilty of underrating him' - Shadwell team expect big run from Mostahdaf in Juddmonte International

The Shadwell team are relishing the prospect of Mostahdaf taking on "a hell of a racehorse" in Paddington in Wednesday's £1 million Juddmonte International , with racing manager Angus Gold predicting a big run against the 4-6 favourite.

Gold believes John and Thady Gosden have found the key to Royal Ascot winner Mostahdaf, both in terms of his optimum trip of a mile and a quarter, and his preference for having his races well spaced out.

With a select field of just four set to fight it out for the highlight of York's Ebor festival, the big two are joined by another Gosden inmate in Nashwa, along with Dante winner The Foxes.