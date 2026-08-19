Wesley Ward's spectacular Ascot winner Bacio heads Nunthorpe line-up - plus confirmed runners for Friday's other big races at York

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Wesley Ward's attempt at completing a British double with Bacio remains alive after being one of 18 declared for the Group 1 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday.

The three-year-old has won four of his five starts and was last seen providing the American trainer with his first Royal Ascot winner since 2021 in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap in June.

Bacio will once again be ridden by Juan Hernandez, despite Ward's best efforts to lure Frankie Dettori out of retirement, and he is market leader to provide the trainer with a first victory in the race, having come so close in 2017 when Lady Aurelia was pipped on the line by Marsha.

Last year's winner Asfoora is back to defend her crown, with Henry Dwyer seeking to return to winning form with his Australian sprinter. The five-year-old, who defeated Ain't Nobody 12 months ago, has not won since the Prix de l'Abbaye in October, and is on a five-race winless run.

French raider Rayevka sits second favourite behind Bacio in the betting and will take her chance for Francis Graffard. Mickael Barzalona's mount has been given a break since finishing a head second to Mission Central in the King Charles III Stakes at the royal meeting.

American Affair and Rumstar , the one-two home in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, have also been declared, along with Molecomb winner Pershaada , who is receiving 25lb from Bacio.

Scott out to bag another Group 2 in Lonsdale Cup

Caballo De Mar will take on eight other rivals in the Group 2 Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes, a field that also includes the returning Quickthorn , who has been off the track for two years.

Trained by George Scott, Caballo De Mar struck at Group 1 level in France in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier, but finished last of 11 when seen in the Ascot Gold Cup. A drop in trip could aid his chances on his first visit to the Knavesmire.

Hughie Morrison won this race with Quickthorn in 2022, when a 14-length winner over Coltrane, and the nine-year-old has been out of action since winning at Salisbury in September 2024.

Amiloc makes a sharp return to action for Ralph Beckett, having seen his race over before it even started when he unseated Hector Crouch after leaving the stalls in the Goodwood Cup.

Willie Mullins saddles a rare runner in the Group 2, with Columbus declared after winning impressively at Galway last time out. Al Nayyir , Carmers , Illinois , French Master and Mount Atlas complete the line-up.

Unbeaten Arapaho Gold one of 12 in Group 2 Gimcrack

A field of 12 will head to post for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, headlined by the unbeaten Arapaho Gold for Michael Dods. The Bayside Boy juvenile landed back-to-back victories at Thirsk before following up in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

Adaay Of Scarlett has finished second on each of his last four outings, which have included both Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, and will bid to go one better for Hugo Palmer, while Marco Polo is Aidan O'Brien's solo representative.

Matteo , who is also unbeaten in two for Kevin Ryan, Never Enough and Agamemnon are amongst the opposition.

Confirmed Nunthorpe Stakes runners and riders

Ain't Nobody Kevin Stott

American Affair Paul Mulrennan

Cover Up William Buick

Jm Jungle Jason Hart

Night Raider James Doyle

Partisan Hero Tom Marquand

Redorange PJ McDonald

Rumstar Rob Hornby

Starlust Rossa Ryan

Bacio Juan Hernandez

Mission Central Ryan Moore

Asfoora Oisin Murphy

Azure Angel Daniel Tudhope

Heavenly Heather Barry McHugh

Rayevka Mickael Barzalona

Time For Sandals Kieran Shoemark

Fitzella Colin Keane

Pershaada Silvestre De Sousa

Confirmed Lonsdale Cup runners and riders

Caballo De Mar Oisin Murphy

Al Nayyir William Buick

Amiloc Rossa Ryan

Carmers Billy Lee

Columbus Colin Keane

French Master James Doyle

Illinois Ryan Moore

Mount Atlas PJ McDonald

Quickthorn Tom Marquand

Confirmed Gimcrack Stakes runners and riders

Adaay of Scarlett Oisin Murphy

Agamemnon Kieran Shoemark

Arapaho Gold Connor Beasley

Final Objective James Doyle

Great Oak Clifford Lee

Hell Of A Spin Mikey Sheehy

Marco Polo Ryan Moore

Matteo Kevin Stott

Mrair Tom Marquand

Mussab Colin Keane

Never Enough William Buick

Ronson Silvestre De Sousa

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The lowdown on Wesley Ward's hot Nunthorpe favourite Bacio - and why our tipster will be 'very surprised' if he is beaten

'I made a phone call to my old pal' - Wesley Ward reveals he asked Frankie Dettori if he would come out of retirement for Nunthorpe ride

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