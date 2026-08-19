- More
Wesley Ward's spectacular Ascot winner Bacio heads Nunthorpe line-up - plus confirmed runners for Friday's other big races at York
Wesley Ward's attempt at completing a British double with Bacio remains alive after being one of 18 declared for the Group 1 Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes on Friday.
The three-year-old has won four of his five starts and was last seen providing the American trainer with his first Royal Ascot winner since 2021 in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap in June.
Bacio will once again be ridden by Juan Hernandez, despite Ward's best efforts to lure Frankie Dettori out of retirement, and he is market leader to provide the trainer with a first victory in the race, having come so close in 2017 when Lady Aurelia was pipped on the line by Marsha.
- 'I made a phone call to my old pal' - Wesley Ward reveals he asked Frankie Dettori if he would come out of retirement for Nunthorpe ride
Last year's winner Asfoora is back to defend her crown, with Henry Dwyer seeking to return to winning form with his Australian sprinter. The five-year-old, who defeated Ain't Nobody 12 months ago, has not won since the Prix de l'Abbaye in October, and is on a five-race winless run.
French raider Rayevka sits second favourite behind Bacio in the betting and will take her chance for Francis Graffard. Mickael Barzalona's mount has been given a break since finishing a head second to Mission Central in the King Charles III Stakes at the royal meeting.
American Affair and Rumstar, the one-two home in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, have also been declared, along with Molecomb winner Pershaada, who is receiving 25lb from Bacio.
Scott out to bag another Group 2 in Lonsdale Cup
Caballo De Mar will take on eight other rivals in the Group 2 Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes, a field that also includes the returning Quickthorn, who has been off the track for two years.
Trained by George Scott, Caballo De Mar struck at Group 1 level in France in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier, but finished last of 11 when seen in the Ascot Gold Cup. A drop in trip could aid his chances on his first visit to the Knavesmire.
Hughie Morrison won this race with Quickthorn in 2022, when a 14-length winner over Coltrane, and the nine-year-old has been out of action since winning at Salisbury in September 2024.
Amiloc makes a sharp return to action for Ralph Beckett, having seen his race over before it even started when he unseated Hector Crouch after leaving the stalls in the Goodwood Cup.
Willie Mullins saddles a rare runner in the Group 2, with Columbus declared after winning impressively at Galway last time out. Al Nayyir, Carmers, Illinois, French Master and Mount Atlas complete the line-up.
Unbeaten Arapaho Gold one of 12 in Group 2 Gimcrack
A field of 12 will head to post for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, headlined by the unbeaten Arapaho Gold for Michael Dods. The Bayside Boy juvenile landed back-to-back victories at Thirsk before following up in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.
Adaay Of Scarlett has finished second on each of his last four outings, which have included both Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, and will bid to go one better for Hugo Palmer, while Marco Polo is Aidan O'Brien's solo representative.
Matteo, who is also unbeaten in two for Kevin Ryan, Never Enough and Agamemnon are amongst the opposition.
Confirmed Nunthorpe Stakes runners and riders
Ain't Nobody Kevin Stott
American Affair Paul Mulrennan
Cover Up William Buick
Jm Jungle Jason Hart
Night Raider James Doyle
Partisan Hero Tom Marquand
Redorange PJ McDonald
Rumstar Rob Hornby
Starlust Rossa Ryan
Bacio Juan Hernandez
Mission Central Ryan Moore
Asfoora Oisin Murphy
Azure Angel Daniel Tudhope
Heavenly Heather Barry McHugh
Rayevka Mickael Barzalona
Time For Sandals Kieran Shoemark
Fitzella Colin Keane
Pershaada Silvestre De Sousa
Confirmed Lonsdale Cup runners and riders
Caballo De Mar Oisin Murphy
Al Nayyir William Buick
Amiloc Rossa Ryan
Carmers Billy Lee
Columbus Colin Keane
French Master James Doyle
Illinois Ryan Moore
Mount Atlas PJ McDonald
Quickthorn Tom Marquand
Confirmed Gimcrack Stakes runners and riders
Adaay of Scarlett Oisin Murphy
Agamemnon Kieran Shoemark
Arapaho Gold Connor Beasley
Final Objective James Doyle
Great Oak Clifford Lee
Hell Of A Spin Mikey Sheehy
Marco Polo Ryan Moore
Matteo Kevin Stott
Mrair Tom Marquand
Mussab Colin Keane
Never Enough William Buick
Ronson Silvestre De Sousa
Read these next:
The lowdown on Wesley Ward's hot Nunthorpe favourite Bacio - and why our tipster will be 'very surprised' if he is beaten
'I made a phone call to my old pal' - Wesley Ward reveals he asked Frankie Dettori if he would come out of retirement for Nunthorpe ride
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- 'He's nothing like a 20-1 chance on his best form' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'The 4-1 without the top two is very much on my radar' - Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders analyse the star-studded Juddmonte International
- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York
- Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day one at York?
- Boost to Ebor festival ticket sales but York chief executive says quieter days 'sort of struggling'
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- York Ebor Festival free bets: claim £600+ in bookmaker offers for day one
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one
- 'He's nothing like a 20-1 chance on his best form' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections
- 'The 4-1 without the top two is very much on my radar' - Tom Segal and Robbie Wilders analyse the star-studded Juddmonte International
- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York
- Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day one at York?
- Boost to Ebor festival ticket sales but York chief executive says quieter days 'sort of struggling'
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- York Ebor Festival free bets: claim £600+ in bookmaker offers for day one
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one