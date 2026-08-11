'We're going to wait for York' - no Bow Echo bout for Thesecretadversary as Fozzy Stack opts for Knavesmire clash instead

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Fozzy Stack will resist the temptation of taking Thesecretadversary to France this weekend for a potential battle with Bow Echo in the Prix Jacques le Marois and instead wait a week for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (August 22 ) over what he feels is his optimum trip.

With Gstaad out of the Group 1 event at Deauville on Sunday due to a nasty cut picked up in the Sussex Stakes, the opposition to Bow Echo is starting to thin out, but Stack has revealed that his Jersey Stakes winner will not be taking him on either.

Thesecretadversary followed his Royal Ascot win at 20-1 with Group 1 glory in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville, but Stack believes a return to a mile this weekend would come too soon for the colt.

"We're going to wait for York," said Stack. "Taking on Bow Echo over a mile or waiting for seven at York? He's won his last two races over seven and I think the best thing to do is keep him over that trip for now. It seems to suit him well."

Fozzy Stack with Thesecretadversary (left) and Nola Soul. Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The City Of York will be a first visit to the Knavesmire for Thesecretadversary, but Stack does not envisage his colt having any problems on the wide, galloping track.

"He's won around Tipperary and, when you've won around Tipperary, York definitely won't be a problem," laughed the trainer.

Regarding the well-being of the white-faced three-year-old, who is now rated 115, Stack said: "He's been great since France, touch wood. Everything has gone well with him and I'm very happy. It's a case of so far so good and we're looking forward to York with him now."

Thesecretadversary has certainly turned his season around after some hard-luck stories in both the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas.

He was drawn on the wrong side and far too keen at Newmarket and then got caught up in desperate traffic on the inside rail at the Curragh and did not get out in time to mount a meaningful challenge when fifth to Gstaad.

Stack's new stable star is now 5-1 with sponsors Sky Bet to make it three wins on the bounce in the City Of York Stakes, with 2024 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech heading the betting at 7-2 despite his blowout in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sky Bet City Of York Stakes, August 22

Sky Bet: 7-2 Notable Speech, 5 Thesecretadversary, Lake Forest, 7 Ten Bob Tony, Zavateri, 10 Satono Reve, 12 Division, Never So Brave, 16 bar.

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