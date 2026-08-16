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'We think she's a very smart filly' - there's another red-hot Irish rival for Kalpana to worry about in the Yorkshire Oaks
Another sprinkle of spice has been added to the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday as Paddy Twomey has revealed the rapidly improving Moody is on course for a crack at Kalpana, Minnie Hauk and Johanna Walsh.
The Group 1 has been the target for Kalpana ever since she beat the boys in the King George, but she is set to face a brand new rival in the shape of Moody, who has won her last four starts.
The daughter of Night Of Thunder brought her form to a whole new level in a Group 3 at the Curragh last time, when bolting up from the front under Billy Lee, and she was subsequently snapped up by Bond Thoroughbreds in the wake of that explosive display.
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Published on inYork Ebor festival
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