'We think she's a very smart filly' - there's another red-hot Irish rival for Kalpana to worry about in the Yorkshire Oaks

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Another sprinkle of spice has been added to the Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday as Paddy Twomey has revealed the rapidly improving Moody is on course for a crack at Kalpana, Minnie Hauk and Johanna Walsh.

The Group 1 has been the target for Kalpana ever since she beat the boys in the King George, but she is set to face a brand new rival in the shape of Moody, who has won her last four starts.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder brought her form to a whole new level in a Group 3 at the Curragh last time, when bolting up from the front under Billy Lee, and she was subsequently snapped up by Bond Thoroughbreds in the wake of that explosive display.