'We laid Item £950 each-way at 9-1 and the punter took home more than £12,000 from us' - bookies reflect on day one of the Ebor festival

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There was uncertainty and then more uncertainty. The weather gods were torn between sunshine and rain and a surprise Juddmonte International result meant mixed fortunes for course bookmakers on the Ebor festival's opening day.

After a "graveyard" second day of Glorious Goodwood last month, those on course at York had feared another big summer festival bashing and there certainly looked to be the potential for that after Air Force One (13-2), Haffner (11-8 favourite) and Maltese Cross (9-4) won the first three races.

Punters could not reach a consensus when it came to deciding between Ombudsman and Constitution River – it was 3-3 between six racegoers in the ring for an impromptu vox pop – and Item was left unconsidered.

"The one no-one wants to be with is Item," Star Sports' Martin Chapman said before the race, but the 10-1 shot spoiled the party for backers of the big two.

"The big race was the big difference," Chapman said at the end of the day's play. "There was plenty of money about for the first two and the rail laid a lot of 7-4 about Constitution River, and I stuck up 11-10 Ombudsman and couldn't keep people off of it. It was a steady stream of £200, £300, £400 and £500 bets.

"The rail took a couple of £3,000 bets on Constitution River and the biggest bet in Tatts was £1,000. There was a good volume of three-figure bets, with a couple of four-figure ones. We're just in front and live to fight another day."

However, one man who was in no mood to celebrate was Keith Johnson, whose rails pitch took a hit from one punter on the Juddmonte winner.

"It was a s*** result," Johnson said. "We laid Item £950 each-way at 9-1 and the punter took home more than £12,000 from us. Another guy had £1,000 on every race and four of them went in.

"We were 6-1 down on the day. We won on race six, but we've laid the other winners very well. Nearly every race has gone amiss, but we battle on."

Small Fry (2-1), Miss Yechance (9-1) and Henley On Thames (4-1) meant there was no double-figure-priced winner on the opening day.

Haffner: Acomb Stakes winner was expensive for rails layer Martin Chapman Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's been solid, but not spectacular," Chapman added. "We laid Haffner for £1,000, but we evened that out as we laid Christmas Day for £1,000.

"The rail's been quite busy and a few people have said it's been like that. The big race was good for us as people came out to play, but that was the only race that went our way. Everyone says it's notoriously hard to win at York and we'll find that."

Johnson also reported trade to be steady and was thankful no mega bets torpedoed his day.

He said: "You don't get many results here. The big handicaps have all been the first three or four in the betting. It's very hard to win here, but there's still three days to go. It's fish and chips for tea for us instead of steak, but it might be beans on toast if it goes pear-shaped tomorrow."

Read more York reports here

'It was a five o'clock decision to get on the van' - Item overcomes foot scare and traffic trouble to down big guns in Juddmonte International

'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort

Almaqam trades at 1.01 in Juddmonte International defeat as Ed Walker says 'it's a hard one to take'

'He's a Guineas horse and a French Derby type' – Aidan O'Brien maps out Classic campaign for Acomb hero Haffner

'I've no idea where we're going' - St Leger and Arc markets in flux after Maltese Cross dominates rivals in Great Voltigeur

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