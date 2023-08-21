'We expect him to go very close' - new Wathnan Racing recruit Ballymount Boy out to land Group-race glory for Adrian Keatley

Classic-winning trainer Adrian Keatley is bullish about the chances of Ballymount Boy providing him with his first Group-race success since 2016 at York on Wednesday.

Ballymount Boy is 9-4 favourite with bet365 for the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and was last seen finishing a length behind Sunday’s Prix Morny winner Vandeek at Glorious Goodwood, prompting him to be acquired by powerful owners Wathnan Racing.

Since getting involved in British racing in June, the Qatari-based ownership group have built up an enviable string including Royal Ascot winners Courage Mon Ami and Gregory, who heads the betting for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, which follows the Acomb on Wednesday's card.