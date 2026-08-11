- More
Wathnan Racing's Ebor festival runners ranked - find out which handicapper Harry Wilson thinks 'could be a Group horse in time'
Wathnan Racing finished Glorious Goodwood as leading owner with seven victories and will be eager to keep up the momentum at York. Below, we've ranked their leading chances on the Knavesmire, and Racing Post tipster Harry Wilson has given his expert verdict on each runner.
6. Gregory
Race: Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2)
The Gosden stable has won five of the last eight Lonsdale Cups and could field last year's winner Trawlerman, but he was chased home by a stablemate in 2025 and it wouldn't be unusual for Clarehaven to also field Gregory.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- From Galashiels to Goodwood and now York: meet the Scottish raiders hoping to light up the Ebor festival
- 'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them
- My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening
- 'It’s been quite the ride' - Asfoora to be retired after next week's Nunthorpe
- 'We're going to wait for York' - no Bow Echo bout for Thesecretadversary as Fozzy Stack opts for Knavesmire clash instead
- From Galashiels to Goodwood and now York: meet the Scottish raiders hoping to light up the Ebor festival
- 'It looks perfect for her' - Kalpana and Minnie Hauk have a huge rival to worry about at York as explosive Irish Oaks winner is gunning for them
- My soft-ground horses to follow for the autumn – plus a 14-1 Ebor fancy I can see shortening
- 'It’s been quite the ride' - Asfoora to be retired after next week's Nunthorpe
- 'We're going to wait for York' - no Bow Echo bout for Thesecretadversary as Fozzy Stack opts for Knavesmire clash instead