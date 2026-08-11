Wathnan Racing's Ebor festival runners ranked - find out which handicapper Harry Wilson thinks 'could be a Group horse in time'

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Wathnan Racing finished Glorious Goodwood as leading owner with seven victories and will be eager to keep up the momentum at York. Below, we've ranked their leading chances on the Knavesmire, and Racing Post tipster Harry Wilson has given his expert verdict on each runner.

Race: Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2)

The Gosden stable has won five of the last eight Lonsdale Cups and could field last year's winner Trawlerman, but he was chased home by a stablemate in 2025 and it wouldn't be unusual for Clarehaven to also field Gregory.