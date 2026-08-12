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York Ebor festival
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'Top rides in the top races - that's what I still strive for' - Silvestre de Sousa determined to get back in the big time in Nunthorpe

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Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa believes high-class juvenile Pershaada can help him prove he remains one of Britain's best riders when he bids to return to the top level in the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35). 

De Sousa has been called up by owners Middleham Park Racing  to partner the Richard Hannon-trained sprinter at the Ebor festival after the filly was added to York's 5f sprint  at its second entry stage this month following her impressive Molecomb Stakes win at Glorious Goodwood .

Since the days of being retained by Godolphin and winning his third championship in 2018, De Sousa has done stints riding for King Power and in Hong Kong.

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