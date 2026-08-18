Tony Bloom to roll the dice again at York as big-hitting owner aims to find target twice on Ebor day - on eve of Brighton's new season

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When Tony Bloom sets his sights on a target he rarely misses, and his racing manager revealed the legendary gambler, poker player, businessman and football club owner has a double dose of Saturday glory at York's Ebor meeting in his crosshairs.

Bloom's beloved Brighton kick off their tenth successive Premier League campaign on Sunday, but a day earlier his famous blue and white silks will be in action on the Knavesmire with both Lake Forest and Mythical Bay seeking to score so close to each other they would fall within the same half of a football match.

The three-timer-seeking Mythical Bay, trained by Andrew Balding, is a 14-1 shot for the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (2.25 ), while just 35 minutes later Lake Forest is the 11-2 second favourite as he attempts to follow up his Glorious Goodwood Group 2 by going one better than last year in the Group 1 Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 ).

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old produced a powerful turn of foot when making a late challenge last year, but he was narrowly pipped into second when half a length behind Never So Brave.

However, the son of No Nay Never has produced some of his best form this season for Bloom and co-owner Ian McAleavy, winning a Listed Haydock contest on his first start before finishing a close fifth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lake Forest then struck in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes, before going again 24 hours later and finishing seventh in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, and his connections have been pleased with him since Glorious Goodwood.

Sean Graham, racing manager to the owners, said: "He's in great form and came out of the Sussex Stakes in good order. William is very happy with him, and as long as they don't get too much rain, he's good to go.

"He ran a cracker in the race last year. He got a slap across the face from one of the other jockeys in a tight finish, and he got stopped in his tracks a bit, but he comes here with every chance, and we certainly wouldn't swap him for anyone else."

Reflecting on his Sussex seventh, when he was tackling a mile in Britain for the first time since last year's Queen Anne Stakes, Graham said: "He didn't get the clearest of runs. Cieren [Fallon] went for a run up the rails and got stopped three or four times. I don't think anyone thought he could've won, but he could've finished a lot closer.

"He showed a very good turn of foot to win the Lennox over seven furlongs. I don't think it was the trip that beat him when he stepped up to a mile; he just didn't get the luck in running."

As well as finishing second on the Knavesmire, Lake Forest won the Gimcrack over 6f in 2023, and Graham believes conditions should work in the gelding's favour once again.

He said: "He's proved he acts on the track and a truly fast-run seven furlongs will suit him down to the ground. He comes from behind, so he'll need luck, but that's the way he has to be ridden."

Saturday could be a big day for the owners, who are also represented in the Melrose Handicap with Mythical Bay, who has won his last two appearances for Balding.

The three-year-old is also owned by Ballylinch Stud, and Graham said: "He won by the narrowest of margins at Newmarket last time, but he travelled extremely well. I think he got to the front too soon as he started to look around, but he got the win after being joined on the line.

"This trip is perfect and Andrew has a great record in the race, while his last few pieces of work have been really good. We're really happy with him."

The New Bay gelding posted a career-best effort when defeating Magnetude by a nose on Newmarket's July course last month, and it is his rapid progression which tempted his team to look at this contest.

Graham said: "We didn't think about this race four months ago. It's something that has happened because the horse has gradually improved through the year, and we've let him do the talking. He deserves to take his chance.

"He's showing progression, and you always want to see that from a three-year-old when they're gradually stepping up in trip. He gets this trip extremely well, and Andrew has been very patient with him."

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00 York, Saturday)

Sky Bet: 3 Notable Speech, 4 Lake Forest, 5 Zavateri, 7 Ten Bob Tony, 10 Satono Reve, True Love, 14 bar.

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