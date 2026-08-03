Three-time champ Silvestre de Sousa 'riding as well as ever' and booked for Richard Hannon's exciting Nunthorpe hope Pershaada

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Three-time champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa has been booked to ride speedy two-year-old Pershaada in the Coolmore City of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes a fortnight on Friday.

He got the call as the filly will carry only 8st 2lb when she takes on her elders at York and that is below usual partner Sean Levey's minimum weight.

De Sousa will be bidding for his second win in Britain's five-furlong championship event, after Winter Power in 2021.

The Richard Hannon -trained Pershaada is a general 10-1 chance for the Group 1 contest, having comfortably seen off her elders in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood last week.

Pershaada wins the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood under Sean Levey Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

She has been put in the Nunthorpe at today's second entry stage by Middleham Park Racing, whose racing manager Tim Palin said: "Silvestre is a former champion jockey and a multiple Group 1 winner who's riding as well as ever.

"We go back a long way as he rode his first winner for us on Blackheath as a 3lb claimer at York in 2006 and he was second in the St Leger on our Ventura Storm ten years ago. We have a super relationship and he's a friend as much as a jockey.

Silvestre de Sousa finished second in the St Leger on Ventura Storm (right) for Middleham Park Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"When I called his agent I was pleasantly surprised he could do 8st 2lb with a bit of notice. I texted Silvestre last night and he was delighted."

Pershaada, who finished fourth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot at 33-1, has improved her Racing Post Rating with each of her five outings.

Her owners had the two-year-old The Platinum Queen finish second in the Nunthorpe in 2022, before going on to beat older rivals in the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp later that season.

Hannon's father Richard was the last trainer to triumph at York with a two-year-old filly, with Lyric Fantasy in 1992.

De Sousa was champion jockey in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and rode his 2,000th winner in Britain at Yarmouth in June .

The most recent of his 16 career Group 1 victories came on Charyn in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in 2024.

Charyn (Silvestre de Sousa) pulls clear of Facteur Cheval to win the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Coolmore City of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (York, August 21 )

William Hill: 4 Bacio, 6 Rayevka, 8 American Affair, 10 Pershaada, 12 Mission Central, Satono Reve, 14 Rumstar, 16 bar.

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