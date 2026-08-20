'This has been a great day' - no winners but rugby league legend Sir Kevin Sinfield proud to be honoured at York

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Sticking to his playing number did not pay off for Sir Kevin Sinfield, who must surely be the greatest stayer ever to grace the winner's enclosure at York.

The rugby league legend earned his knighthood through a series of eye-poppingly gruelling challenges to raise money for motor neurone disease, inspired by his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow.

He starts another on September 27, when he and his team will run an ultra-marathon every day for seven days, visiting all 12 English Super League grounds, and sponsors Sky Bet honoured that awesome prospect by branding the mile handicap the Sir Kevin Sinfield 7 In 7 Grand Finale Stakes.

"I backed number 13, I had to as it was my number, but this has been a great day," Sinfield said, after presenting the prize to the connections of The Lost King, who won a race in which No.13 Nizam finished . . . 13th.

"I'm not much of a racing fan but Rob was and we used to come as players, to York and other places around Yorkshire. We used to come as a team and it was a great social with the lads.

"It's nice to be back. York has been a really great city for us, the support has been incredible here."

Sinfield is already in the thick of training for his new challenge and dismissed any thoughts of tiredness.

He said: "We've got a wonderful team and when you see the impact and the awareness of the funds that have been raised and the families that are in such need, I haven't got time to be tired.

"The support wherever we've been has been incredible. At times I've been really overwhelmed by it."

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