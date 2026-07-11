'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International

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York is relishing the tantalising prospect of Ombudsman and Constitution River clashing in the Juddmonte International , a duel that could propel the race back to being the world's best.

Aidan O'Brien revealed this week that Constitution River is under "strong consideration" for the race following his success in the Coral-Eclipse. He could face Ombudsman after his joint-trainer John Gosden opted to skip Sandown following his Royal Ascot triumph in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

The Juddmonte will be the richest race York has staged, with £1.5 million on offer, and the track's chief executive William Derby hopes both juggernauts will turn up on August 19 and make it the highlight of the 2026 Flat season.

"It's hugely exciting as a racing fan, more than a racecourse executive, to have the two most high-profile middle-distance horses in Europe targeting it this year," he said. "With four decades of Juddmonte's fantastic support too, it's really what the race is all about.

Ombudsman: impressive winner of last year's Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It would be the defending champion taking on the young pretender who blitzed everyone in the Eclipse. It's one of those races that every fan across the country, jumps or Flat, will love. It's got everything and would kick off the Ebor meeting in complete style.

"You've obviously got the personalities of Aidan O'Brien and John Gosden too, and it's a race we set our stall by. Getting possibly the best two horses coming would be just a dream come true, and every racing fan around the world would be tuned in for a mouth-watering contest."

Ombudsman is the joint-highest-rated horse in the world after the latest rankings were revealed this month, alongside Hong Kong sprint sensation Ka Ying Rising on 131. Constitution River is the world's highest-rated three-year-old middle-distance horse with a rating of 124.

The duo running in the Juddmonte International could be crucial to the Group 1 regaining the title as the Longines World's Best Race. It took the honour in 2020 and two years ago, but the Champion Stakes and the Japan Cup shared the spoils last year.

Derby said: "Becoming the best race in the world again would be our ultimate thrill. When it last was two years ago, City Of Troy and Calandagan broke the track record to make it that. We'd need the top-rated horses finishing in the first four.

City Of Troy: edged out Calandagan in the 2024 Juddmonte International Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're really excited about the prospect of it, and it'd be the cherry on the top, but the real thing is getting great horses on the Knavesmire in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd. That's what we're all about."

French star Calandagan, Diamond Necklace, Benvenuto Cellini and Minnie Hauk already hold entries in the Juddmonte International, which has a $5m bonus from the Japan Racing Association if the winner follows up in the Japan Cup. It is also a 'Win and You're In' race for the Breeders' Cup Classic.

In a new initiative, a second entry stage for the race is in place until August 3. It applies to all of York's early-closing Group races at the Ebor festival.

Derby added: "If horses shine in July, they can be entered for the Juddmonte International, or the other early-closers, rather than supplemented. It closes just after Glorious Goodwood. We may get more horses coming into the picture at that stage."

Read more:

Constitution River on collision course with Ombudsman as Aidan O'Brien reveals Juddmonte International under 'strong consideration'

Constitution River well on his way to being a Ballydoyle great - and not even Ombudsman may be able to stop him

'Ryan said he doesn't think he's ridden a better horse' - Constitution River cements superstar status with sparkling Eclipse win

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