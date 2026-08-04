'The show rolls on' - promising Goodwood run persuades Henry Dwyer to make u-turn on retirement plans for Asfoora

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A promising run at Glorious Goodwood has persuaded connections to rethink retirement plans for last year's champion sprinter Asfoora , who will instead bid to retain her Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes crown on August 21.

The eight-year-old mare had disappointed on three of her runs this season, including when last in the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown last month, but bounced back with a more enthusiastic display when fourth in the King George Stakes last week.

She led her group for much of the closing stages before just yielding to American Affair, Rumstar and Time For Sandals, causing her trainer Henry Dwyer to backtrack on his initial comments that the race would likely be her last.

"She has a habit of doing it," he said. "We've dangled the carrot of going to see a stallion in front of her a few times, but she doesn't seem to want to do it. Before she won at York last year, we said it might be it, but she came out and won, and the same happened this year before Royal Ascot, when she ran well.

"The show rolls on. It's the plan to go for the Nunthorpe, but after that I'd almost certainly say it would be it. We have to get her home to get her covered, but we've still got time to do it with the quarantine and flight schedules.

"We put a saddle on her yesterday, and she was very, very bright. She ate up after Goodwood even though she only got home late at night after a three-hour trip. I think she's in a really good space."

Asfoora (blue, near): put in a bold effort to finish fourth in the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Oisin Murphy is Asfoora's regular rider, having partnered her to win the 2024 King Charles III Stakes and the Nunthorpe and Prix de l'Abbaye last year, and he reported her to be in a much better place at Goodwood.

"He was much happier with her than at Sandown," Dwyer said. "I did say to him that historically we've always tried to get her cover and something to follow, but she didn't look interested when we've done that recently, so we wanted to let her travel without restraining her."

Asfoora ranges between 8-1 and 16-1 for the Nunthorpe, with the American raider Bacio heading the market at 7-2 and French runner Rayevka next best at 5-1. American Affair, who was just a length ahead of her at Goodwood, is the 8-1 third favourite.

Dwyer believes the top sprints are won due to circumstance as much as talent and is hoping Asfoora can get the set-up she requires to show her best on the Knavesmire.

He said: "Everyone's been going on about how there's no standout in the division and that's probably a reflection of the fact they're out there for 55 seconds, and as soon as something tiny goes wrong you're out of it. There's really no margin for error, and you can't expect to get the rub of the green every time you go out there.

"The other day she showed that she still had the desire to be there and if she gets things in her favour at York then there's no reason she can't win. She was only a length behind the horses she'll be running against."

Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes, August 21

bet365: 7-2 Bacio, 5 Rayevka, 8 American Affair, Satono Reve, 12 Mission Central, Night Raider, Pershaada, Rumstar, 16 Asfoora, Cover Up, Jakajaro, 20s bar.

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