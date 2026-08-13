Should you back or avoid these ante-post favourites for the big races at York's Ebor festival?

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The York Ebor festival is just around the corner, but which of the ante-post favourites for the big races are vulnerable?

Confirmations for Wednesday's Group races will be made this morning, including whether Ombudsman and Constitution River move forward for a blockbuster Juddmonte International.

Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00, Wednesday )

Odds: 5-2

The William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross has continued to progress all season, winning three of his four starts, the exception coming when second to Christmas Day in the Derby.

He has improved his Racing Post Rating on each of those starts, culminating in a mark of 119 when a late run after a difficult passage saw him win the Grand Prix de Paris by a head for a first Group 1 success.

Maltese Cross drops to Group 2 level for the Voltigeur and must carry a 5lb penalty for his success in France, but if he can continue to progress, there is every chance he will defy that penalty.

Verdict: It's a tough call without knowing which of the Ballydoyle runners will take him on, but given the circumstances of how he won in France, I think there's still more to come. Back.

Maltese Cross 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: William Haggas

Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35, Wednesday )

Odds: Evens

Ombudsman and William Buick after winning the Juddmonte International last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ombudsman was at his brilliant best with a career-high performance on RPRs (133) when charging clear to win the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, becoming the first to win back-to-back runnings of the race since 1995-96.

He now heads to the Knavesmire to try to retain the Juddmonte International, having skipped the Coral-Eclipse this year. Lying in wait for him is Eclipse winner Constitution River , who receives 7lb from Ombudsman through the three-year-old allowance.

That was not enough to stop Ombudsman beating an Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old in Delacroix last year, but there is a sense Constitution River may be another level. His Eclipse win was rated 2lb higher than Delacroix's.

Verdict: Ombudsman is the best horse in the world over this trip. Even with the 7lb concession to Constitution River, his Ascot win showed him at his very best. Back.

Ombudsman 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (1.50, Thursday )



Odds: 11-8

The George Boughey-trained Libertango was beaten for the first time when second to Senorita Bonita in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, having begun her career with back-to-back wins, including the Group 3 Albany at Royal Ascot.

Senorita Bonita is heading to France for the Group 1 Prix Morny, but Alwaysanangel is reopposing after finishing just a short head behind Libertango at Newmarket. The Joseph O'Brien-trained filly was having only her second start that day and has the most scope to improve.

Verdict: Libertango faces a few new rivals as well, and Alwaysanangel can be expected to be dangerous again. Avoid.

Libertango 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: George Boughey

Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks (3.35, Thursday )

Odds: 5-4

Kalpana wins the King George under Colin Keane Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The star King George winner got the better of Calandagan in her Group 1 triumph at Ascot and she looks set to return to action against her own sex at York.

Trainer Andrew Balding said earlier in the week: “She’s got a big piece of work to do prior to confirming that we’re going to York. But as long as that goes well, we’re really looking forward to it.”

She looks likely to face the Aidan O'Brien-trained Minnie Hauk, who can be expected to bounce back from a below-par effort when eighth in the King George, while Irish Oaks winner Johanna Walsh is also going to be there.

Verdict: Kalpana is a cut above this field on her best day and there’s no reason she won’t be that version at York. Back.

Kalpana 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Andrew Balding

Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup Stakes (2.25, Friday )

Odds: Evens

Trawlerman: has no Scandinavia to beat this time Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The absence of younger rival Scandinavia makes the Lonsdale Cup a fine spot for Trawlerman to get off the mark this season. He has been beaten by Scandinavia on both starts, first in the Gold Cup and then in the Goodwood Cup.

He was much closer at Ascot than Goodwood, but at the Sussex track he was heavily impeded by the loose Amiloc, although it is unlikely that would have changed the result.

That winless start to the season sees him drop to this Group 2, which he won last year, without a 3lb penalty.

Verdict: No Scandinavia should give Trawlerman an easier time of things. Back.

Trawlerman 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35, Friday )

Odds: 3-1

American raider Bacio made a mockery of the handicap mark given to him on his first visit to Britain when he cruised to an easy win in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He's now set to take aim at this Group 1 Nunthorpe. He had been due to run in the Breeders' Cup Sprint last year but ended up being a non-runner, so his touted ability was not being hidden.

However, this is a far different task from his handicap win, facing some seasoned top-class sprinters, including American Affair , who bounced back to winning ways when landing the King George Stakes at Goodwood.

Verdict: The Group 1 sprint division is unpredictable and it's tough to be confident how Bacio will fare. Avoid.

Bacio 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Wesley A Ward

Sky Bet City of York Stakes (3.00, Saturday )

Odds: 7-2

Notable Speech (William Buick) striding clear to win the Lockinge

There was no hiding from the disappointment of Notable Speech failing to back up his success in the Lockinge when finishing a well-beaten sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes.

That Royal Ascot defeat saw him fail to win at the track for a third time. It is clearly not suited to him, but how he fares at York is another unknown altogether.

His opposition includes Zavateri, who made a strong return to the track when fifth in the Sussex, as well as possibly Thesecretadversary , if the Prix Jean Prat winner does not return to France for this weekend's Prix Jacques le Marois instead.

Verdict: It's hard to say which Notable Speech will turn up on the Knavesmire and the competition is hot enough to take him on. Avoid.

Notable Speech 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Read these next:

'He will be fresher than most at York' - George Scott relishing potential Trawlerman clash with Caballo De Mar on the Knavesmire

Thesecretadversary could be rerouted from York to Deauville as Fozzy Stack ponders Marois in light of Bow Echo and Gstaad injuries

Wathnan Racing's Ebor festival runners ranked - find out which handicapper Harry Wilson thinks 'could be a Group horse in time'

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