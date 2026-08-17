'She's in great form kicking the stable down and her last piece of work was really good' - confidence high in 25-1 York contender

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Charlie Bond is relishing the chance of a first winner at York's Ebor meeting, with one of his representatives reportedly "kicking the stable down" ahead of the fixture.

The Yorkshire-based owner, who runs the operation under his Bond Thoroughbreds banner, has yet to have a winner at the four-day fixture, but Maranoa Charlie did finish a close third behind Never So Brave in the City of York Stakes before winning the Group 1 Prix de la Foret in October.

Group 2 winner Marvelman steps back into Group 1 company for the City of York on Saturday, but connections are hoping for ease in the ground for the Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old.