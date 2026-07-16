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York Ebor festival
premium

'She looked very, very fast' - Johnny Murtagh priming South African sprinting superstar for British Group 1 bid

Johnny Murtagh: concerned for the welfare of the horses if the Derby start is delayed by protests
Johnny Murtagh: the new trainer of South African sprinter Direct HitCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Johnny Murtagh is in a race against time to get the "very, very fast" South African superstar Direct Hit ready for the speed test of the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes next month.

The three-year-old filly has been settling in at Murtagh's County Kildare yard for the last three weeks as connections eye a tilt at the York Group 1 on August 21, for which she is priced between 40-1 and 66-1.

Direct Hit showed her class for trainer Alan Greeff as a juvenile, winning the Grade 3 Cape Of Good Hope at Kenilworth and Grade 1 Allan Robertson Championship at Scottsville, showing blistering early speed in the latter.

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