Royal Ascot winner 'the best version of herself' as owner bids to build on landmark US success with York bid

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Ibrahim Araci struck gold when winning the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby on Saturday, and the owner-breeder is hoping to keep the ball rolling at York next week with Libertango , the ante-post favourite for the Group 2 Sky Bet Lowther Stakes .

The Hugo Palmer-trained Glacius was not for passing when making all in upstate New York to see off West End Kid and Title Role, and he provided a first success at the highest level for Araci, who owns Old Mill Stud just outside of Newmarket.

The George Boughey-trained Libertango, the 11-10 favourite with the race sponsor for next Thursday's Lowther Stakes, is bidding to bounce back from her first defeat in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last month.

The daughter of No Nay Never won her maiden at Leicester before accounting for Sunday’s Group 1 Phoenix Stakes winner Sun Goddess in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Rob Speers: racing manager to owner-breeder Ibrahim Araci Credit: Laura Green

"George is very happy with Libertango and at the moment it’s all systems go for the Lowther," said Araci's racing manager Rob Speers. "We were very pleased to see Sun Goddess win at the weekend, which franks the form of the Albany again.

"From what I saw at home last week she goes there as the best version of herself. Hopefully that will be enough, but I’m sure it'll be a strong field with fillies improving around her as well.

"It’s a Group 2 for a lot of money and the Lowther is always a strong race, so she’ll have to be on her A-game. She’ll go there as favourite and we expect her to run well."

Libertango was sent off at 10-11 to extend her unbeaten run at Newmarket last time, but was caught late by Senorita Bonita.

"George has had a bit more time with her since then and a flatter, speedier track like York will suit her better," added Speers. "They went a crawl at Newmarket, but I’m sure that won’t be the case on the Knavesmire.

"Hopefully it pans out a bit differently, as she was drawn on the wing on the July course and may have been in front too soon."

Reflecting on Glacius's US victory, Speers said: "The weekend was fantastic and we’ll take some time to enjoy that, especially as he's a homebred. It was a special day for everybody.

"Mr Araci has had horses in training with Hugo for a long time and that was our first Group or Grade 1 winner together."

Glacius: could be seen next in the Nashville Derby

Glacius’s international exploits could continue in the Nashville Derby, worth $3 million, at Kentucky Downs on September 5.

“I probably see him as a horse that we won’t see in England very much," Palmer told the Nick Luck Daily podcast. "He travelled so well and the Nashville Derby would be very much on our radar. We’ve just got time for the swabs to be taken before he would need to ship on August 14."

Palmer, who was enjoying his first top-level victory since Ebro River won the Phoenix Stakes five years ago, added: “The Bahrain International Trophy in November would suit him very well too and it’s a Group 1 for the first time this year.”

"We’ve had great success in the Bahrain Turf Series but never had a horse good enough to run in the International. I think they're likely to be his next two starts.”

Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (York, August 20)

Sky Bet: 11-10 Libertango, 5 Alwaysanangel, Senorita Bonita, 7 Livenka, 8 Moonrise, Sun Goddess, Wild Blossom, 10 Light Of Dawn, 14 bar.

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