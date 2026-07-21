- More
Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever
Ambitious Bahraini operation Victorious Forever have completed the private purchase of Gamrai, a progressive handicapper who was last seen finishing runner-up in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot for John and Thady Gosden.
The acquisition of the four-year-old from Imad Al Sagar follows that of Wimbledon Hawkeye, who was bought recently by the same team to run in Bahrain this winter, with the newly promoted Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy on his radar.
Both horses have been transferred to George Scott, with the 103-rated Gamrai a possible runner in next month’s Sky Bet Ebor at York, for which he is vying for favouritism at a general 10-1.
The son of Lope De Vega was a two-time winner for the Gosdens, with his most recent victory coming in the Rosebery Handicap at Kempton in March. He is set to be targeted at a new $400,000 staying race at Bahrain in November.
Billy Jackson-Stops, racing manager to Victorious Forever, said: “We have bought two horses to target two races in Bahrain, which is exciting. We’ve bought Wimbledon Hawkeye to aim for the Bahrain International Trophy, which has Group 1 status for the first time.
“Also, they’ve put a new race on this year, the Bahrain Long Distance Cup over a mile and six, and Gamrai has been bought to go for that race.”
The Bahrain course is oval-shaped with a six-furlong straight course, but there are plans to add a seven-furlong chute.
Jackson-Stops added: “It’s novel as they'll be starting some way down the home straight, so it will be a bit like the Ascot Gold Cup where they come past the stands on the first circuit. It’s a free-entry race with good prize-money. Bahrain are doing a fantastic job with covering expenses etc.
"We have a bit of time between now and November, and if George is happy with him he could well have a go at the Ebor.”
Beyond that, all roads lead to the Gulf region, and Jackson-Stops added: “I could see that people will target this staying race with horses that will be going to the Red Sea Handicap in Saudi Arabia and go there first. I would expect Gamrai to stay out there after the race to perhaps run at Meydan.”
Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 York, August 22)
Sky Bet: 10 Gamrai, Klassleader, Opportunity, 14 Beylerbeyi, Daiquiri Bay, Valedictory, 16 Align The Stars, Hopewell Rock, Moody, Sons And Lovers, 20 bar.
Read these next:
'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood
Jamie Insole to launch 'forward-thinking Flat racing operation' in Lambourn following split with Richard Newland
'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
- Kalpana 2.0 - Andrew Balding says brilliant mare is an even better model in 2026 as he relishes King George battle
- 'The world's her oyster' - which big-race options are now open for Irish Oaks runner-up Inis Mor?
- 'One day he'll have his day in the sun' - Roger Teal eyeing York for stable star Dancing Gemini
- Newbury: 'I'm just living the dream' - owner delighted as promising juvenile slashed for York contest after bringing up hat-trick
- Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner
- Kalpana 2.0 - Andrew Balding says brilliant mare is an even better model in 2026 as he relishes King George battle
- 'The world's her oyster' - which big-race options are now open for Irish Oaks runner-up Inis Mor?
- 'One day he'll have his day in the sun' - Roger Teal eyeing York for stable star Dancing Gemini
- Newbury: 'I'm just living the dream' - owner delighted as promising juvenile slashed for York contest after bringing up hat-trick
- Bay City Roller 'highly unlikely' to contest King George as quick ground threatens to reroute wide-margin Coronation Cup winner