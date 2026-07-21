Royal Ascot runner-up and leading Ebor contender the latest new recruit for Victorious Forever

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Ambitious Bahraini operation Victorious Forever have completed the private purchase of Gamrai, a progressive handicapper who was last seen finishing runner-up in the Copper Horse Stakes at Royal Ascot for John and Thady Gosden.

The acquisition of the four-year-old from Imad Al Sagar follows that of Wimbledon Hawkeye, who was bought recently by the same team to run in Bahrain this winter, with the newly promoted Group 1 Bahrain International Trophy on his radar.

Both horses have been transferred to George Scott, with the 103-rated Gamrai a possible runner in next month’s Sky Bet Ebor at York, for which he is vying for favouritism at a general 10-1.

Gamrai: won the Rosebery Handicap at Kempton in March Credit: Getty Images

The son of Lope De Vega was a two-time winner for the Gosdens, with his most recent victory coming in the Rosebery Handicap at Kempton in March. He is set to be targeted at a new $400,000 staying race at Bahrain in November.

Billy Jackson-Stops, racing manager to Victorious Forever, said: “We have bought two horses to target two races in Bahrain, which is exciting. We’ve bought Wimbledon Hawkeye to aim for the Bahrain International Trophy, which has Group 1 status for the first time.

“Also, they’ve put a new race on this year, the Bahrain Long Distance Cup over a mile and six, and Gamrai has been bought to go for that race.”

Billy Jackson-Stops: racing manager to Victorious Forever Credit: Alisha Meeder

The Bahrain course is oval-shaped with a six-furlong straight course, but there are plans to add a seven-furlong chute.

Jackson-Stops added: “It’s novel as they'll be starting some way down the home straight, so it will be a bit like the Ascot Gold Cup where they come past the stands on the first circuit. It’s a free-entry race with good prize-money. Bahrain are doing a fantastic job with covering expenses etc.

"We have a bit of time between now and November, and if George is happy with him he could well have a go at the Ebor.”

Beyond that, all roads lead to the Gulf region, and Jackson-Stops added: “I could see that people will target this staying race with horses that will be going to the Red Sea Handicap in Saudi Arabia and go there first. I would expect Gamrai to stay out there after the race to perhaps run at Meydan.”

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (3.35 York, August 22)

Sky Bet: 10 Gamrai, Klassleader, Opportunity, 14 Beylerbeyi, Daiquiri Bay, Valedictory, 16 Align The Stars, Hopewell Rock, Moody, Sons And Lovers, 20 bar.

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