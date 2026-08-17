Rapidly progressive Epsom and Goodwood winner out to defy 30lb handicap rise at York and tee up end-of-season Group 1 bid

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Katie Scott is eyeing another major meeting victory with flagbearer Naana's Shadow at York as she builds towards a potentially career-defining shot at the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye.

The Galashiels trainer has enjoyed notable success this season with the three-year-old, who has risen 30lb in the handicap since her reappearance in April. She landed Epsom's 3YO Dash on Derby day in June before striking again at Glorious Goodwood last month, when she provided Scott with a winner from her first runner at the meeting.

Naana's Shadow, now rated 102 and one of 21 horses in Scott's stable, will bid to collect more prize-money on another marquee day of racing when she contests the 5f handicap at York's Ebor meeting on Wednesday.

"To have a horse win at the Derby meeting and then win at Goodwood is fantastic," said Scott. “She’s in really good form; it’s been three weeks since her last run and that’s the same distance between her previous runs, so that should be about right for her. She’s really well in herself."

Katie Scott: "if she runs as she did at Goodwood she will be there or thereabouts" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Scott has entered the filly, and stablemate Luna A Inbhir Nis, likewise owned by Summerstorm Bloodstock, in the €350,000 Longines-sponsored Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on October 4, and York is the next step in a campaign connections hope will culminate in the Group 1 contest.

The Prix du Petit Couvert on September 13 is another potential stepping stone to the Abbaye for Naana's Shadow.

The trainer said: “She has an entry for a Group 3 at Longchamp, and if she's well and healthy, she'll go there. Then another three weeks later there's the Abbaye, so it works quite well, and we can see how she gets on at Longchamp.”

The 20,000gns purchase is the early market leader for Wednesday's 19-runner contest, in which she carries top weight and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy, although being drawn in stall 15 has given Scott some cause for concern.

She said: "We’ve got a high draw and I’m not sure how happy I am about that, but if she runs as she did at Goodwood, she'll be there or thereabouts.”

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