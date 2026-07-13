Ralph Beckett maps out York comeback for Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance after Germany flop

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Ralph Beckett hopes to get his Derby fourth Bay Of Brilliance back on the right track in next month's Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York following a no-show in the Deutsches Derby at Hamburg.

After going down narrowly to Maltese Cross in the Lingfield Derby Trial in May, Bay Of Brilliance finished seven and a quarter lengths behind Christmas Day to take fourth at Epsom, a performance that ensured he was sent off favourite in Germany.

However, the colt lost his prominent position at halfway, was short of room over four furlongs out and weakened out of contention to finish in front of just one of his 17 rivals in the Group 1 contest.

Bay Of Brilliance (pink cap, centre): finished fourth in the Derby before his run in Germany Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He had a pretty miserable time in Hamburg so I'll wait for him to tell me he's ready, but the Great Voltigeur would be the obvious race for him," said Beckett.

The Group 2 contest, run at York's Ebor meeting on August 19, is recognised as one of the premier trials for the Betfred St Leger, a race Beckett won with Simple Verse in 2015. Bay Of Brilliance is quoted at between 16-1 and 33-1 for the Doncaster Classic on the second Saturday in September.

"It didn't happen for him in Germany, but these things come around and we'll go again," said the trainer. "I hope the Voltigeur will tell us what to do beyond York."

Following his run at Epsom, Australian owner Aziz 'Ozzie' Kheir bought into the Valmont-owned colt. At the time, it was mooted that races in Australia were likely to feature later in the year for Bay Of Brilliance.

Stablemate A La Prochaine, last seen finishing fourth behind Thundering On in the Oaks, holds an entry in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh, but Beckett is leaning towards Glorious Goodwood for the Wathnan-owned daughter of Lope De Vega.

A La Prochaine (red cap): fourth in the Oaks behind Thundering On Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"She'll probably go for the Lillie Langtry on August 1," he said. "She's training well now and, for one who is so inexperienced and as immature as she is, you'd hope there's plenty of road left for her."

The trainer described Tattycorum's recent success in the Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket as "great", and the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks on August 20 is on her agenda.

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