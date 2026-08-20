Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:50 YorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival

Overnight rain sees York ground changed to good to soft all over as conditions continue to ease

YORK, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: A general vie at York Racecourse on August 19, 2026 in York, England. The Juddmonte International Stakes highlights the opening day of York's four-day Sky Bet Ebor Festival, carrying a historic Â£1.5 million prize fund that makes it the richest race ever staged at the Knavesmire track. Individual days are expected to draw over 30,000 spectators with York Racecourse anticipating a grand total of more than 300,000 racegoers and fashion lovers across the entire four-day spectacular. (Photo by Ian Forsyth (Getty Images)
The ground has been described as good to soft at York ahead of day twoCredit: Ian Forsyth (Getty Images)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The ground has been described as good to soft all over at York ahead of day two of the Ebor festival after just under three millimetres of rainfall overnight.

Scattered showers during the opening day on Wednesday, which was highlighted by the Andrew Balding-trained Item winning the £1.5 million Juddmonte International, resulted in a going change from good to good, good to soft in places.

A yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office on Wednesday evening and a further 2.8mm of rainfall hit the Knavesmire from 2am until 6.45am on Thursday, adding to the 5.4mm that came on Wednesday, and conditions have eased. More showers are expected throughout the day.

The first of seven races begins at 1.50pm, with the feature Yorkshire Oaks, which throws up an exciting clash between King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Kalpana, Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh and Minnie Hauk, at 3.35pm.

Read these next...

'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort 

'He's been crying out for a bit of give in the ground' - Tom Segal thinks the rain has come just in time for his York fancy 

Ranked: who are the best and worst favourites on day two at York? 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

author image
Lambourn correspondent

Published on inYork Ebor festival

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inYork Ebor festival
more inBetting offers
more inYork Ebor festival
more inBetting offers