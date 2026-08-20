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Overnight rain sees York ground changed to good to soft all over as conditions continue to ease
The ground has been described as good to soft all over at York ahead of day two of the Ebor festival after just under three millimetres of rainfall overnight.
Scattered showers during the opening day on Wednesday, which was highlighted by the Andrew Balding-trained Item winning the £1.5 million Juddmonte International, resulted in a going change from good to good, good to soft in places.
A yellow weather warning had been issued by the Met Office on Wednesday evening and a further 2.8mm of rainfall hit the Knavesmire from 2am until 6.45am on Thursday, adding to the 5.4mm that came on Wednesday, and conditions have eased. More showers are expected throughout the day.
The first of seven races begins at 1.50pm, with the feature Yorkshire Oaks, which throws up an exciting clash between King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Kalpana, Irish Oaks heroine Johanna Walsh and Minnie Hauk, at 3.35pm.
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'It was too soft' - John Gosden blames rain and watered ground for Ombudsman's tame Juddmonte International effort
'He's been crying out for a bit of give in the ground' - Tom Segal thinks the rain has come just in time for his York fancy
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